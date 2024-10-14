Baloch American Congress President calls for unity against enforced disappearances in Balochistan

Washington, DC [US], October 14 : The Baloch American Congress has brought attention to the ongoing struggles faced by the Baloch people, particularly the severe oppression, forced disappearances, and human rights violations perpetrated by the Pakistani military and its secret agencies.

By calling for unity among the Baloch people, the organisation has emphasised that collective action is crucial for raising awareness and achieving justice.

In a recent post on X, Baloch American Congress President Tara Chand stated, "For years, thousands of Baloch youths, educated individuals, and artists have faced oppression and forced disappearances at the hands of the Pakistani army and its secret agencies. It's time for the Baloch nation to unite and stand against this injustice. We urge the world to support our fight for the release of our loved ones and for accountability."

For years, thousands of #Baloch youths, educated individuals, and artists have faced oppression and forced disappearances at the hands of the #Pakistani army and its secret agencies. It's time for the Baloch nation to unite and stand against this injustice. We urge the world to…

The Baloch American Congress (BAC) is a grassroots organisation founded to advocate for the rights and interests of the Baloch people, particularly those living in the United States. It aims to raise awareness about the political, social, and human rights issues facing Baloch communities, especially in Balochistan.

The issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan has been a significant human rights concern, particularly in recent years.

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), reports indicate that thousands of individuals, including activists, journalists, and students, have gone missing since the early 2000s, with many believed to have been abducted by state security forces or their agents.

A report by the Balochistan Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, published in 2019, highlighted that the province has one of the highest rates of enforced disappearances in Pakistan, exacerbating the plight of families searching for their loved ones.

Activists and organisations, including Amnesty International, continue to call for accountability and justice for victims, urging the government to address these violations and protect human rights in the region.

The issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, particularly involving students, has remained pressing in recent years. As of 2023, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) reported that more than 150 students were forcibly disappeared in 2022 alone, reflecting a disturbing trend of targeting young activists and those involved in political dissent.

In a June 2023 statement, Amnesty International expressed grave concerns about these abductions, noting that students are increasingly at risk due to their political engagement, often facing intimidation and violence from state security forces.

