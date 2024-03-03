Baloch American Congress president expresses discontent over appointment of Balochistan CM

Washington [US], March 3 : The president of Baloch American Congress (BAC), Tara Chand on Sunday expressed his disappointment over the appointment of Chaudhry Sarfaraz Bugti as the chief minister of Balochistan, Pakistan.

In a post shared by Tara Chand on social media platform 'X' BAC president Tara Chand stated, "The appointment of Chaudhry Sarfaraz Bugti, a death squad leader, as Chief Minister in #Balochistan by Pakistani army agencies is deeply concerning. We strongly oppose and condemn his involvement in the Baloch #genocide @PakSarfrazbugti @BBhuttoZardari".

The appointment of Chaudhry Sarfaraz Bugti, a death squad leader, as Chief Minister in #Balochistan by Pakistani army agencies is deeply concerning. We strongly oppose and condemn his involvement in the Baloch #genocide. @PakSarfrazbugti @BBhuttoZardari pic.twitter.com/C2el9oo5ZM— Dr. Tara Chand (@drtchand) March 2, 2024

The Baloch American Congress previously had raised their voice against the genocide inflicted by the administration and law enforcement agencies on the Baloch community. In a previously written letter addressed to the Speaker of the United States Congress, Mike Johnson, and all other members of the US Senate to take immediate action to stop the Baloch genocide in Pakistan.

In a letter, the leader pleaded to address the ongoing genocide of people belonging to the Baloch community and highlighted the various issues faced by the people of Balochistan regularly.

"In the ongoing conflict between the Baloch and Pakistan, enforced disappearances and illegal detentions are tools used by the state against the Baloch national resistance. Political activists, poets, students, journalists, intellectuals, and human rights activists are being abducted, illegally detained, subjected to inhuman torture, and their mutilated bodies are dumped in remote areas. This is part of the Pakistani war in Balochistan and a gross violation of human rights that requires immediate attention and intervention from the United States," the letter read.

"The state of Pakistan is ruthlessly exploiting the natural resources of Balochistan for the benefit of ruling Punjab in a crude colonial manner. The collaboration between Pakistan and China has further exacerbated the situation, as China has become a new colonial power in the region. This alliance is depleting the land and sea resources of Balochistan, with valuable deposits such as gold and uranium being exploited. Additionally, the Baloch coast, which has been the backbone of the coastal regions' economies for centuries, is now devoid of marine life," it added.

He said in a letter, "The state's systematic efforts have also endangered the Balochi language, which is thousands of years old. Baloch children are forced to adopt Urdu, an alien language, as the national language, leading to the near extinction of the Balochi language. Furthermore, the socio-cultural traditions of the Baloch are marginalized in school curricula, being labelled as un-Islamic."

"This strategy poses a significant threat to the existence of the Baloch people as a nation, as these traditions and the Balochi language are integral parts of their national identity," he added. Addressing the issue of the kill-and-dump policy of Pakistan, the letter further added that "the "kill and dump" policy is another grave human rights violation in Balochistan.

