"Baloch are tired of State oppression," Activist Mahrang Baloch at National gathering in Gwadar

Gwadar [Pakistan], July 29 : Baloch Yakjehti Committee leader Mahrang Baloch on Monday addressed the Baloch Raaji Muchi at Marine Drive in Gwadar where she said that the Baloch are tired of the oppression by the State.

Addressing the Balch Raaji Muchi (the national gathering) at the Marine Drive in Gwadar Mahrang Baloch, who has been the face of these protests, said the Baloch were going to stand firm against the state genocide.

"Enough is enough. The Baloch are tired of your oppression and are standing firm against this genocide and the exploitation of their resources and seas." She further warned the state that their time was now over.

Sammi Deen Baloch, another Baloch Yakjehti Committee leader addressed a crowd of thousands of people and emphasised the need for unity among the Baloch people.

"Sammi Deen Baloch spoke at today's historic #BalochNationalGathering in Gwadar, addressing thousands of Baloch men and women beside the shores of Bher-e-Baloch (Baloch Sea). She delivered a message of unity among the Baloch nation, stating, "Let's not speak of facilities and development, we are not even allowed to breathe. Now it is time to unite, time to speak with one voice," a post on X from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee said.

Thousands of Baloch people on Sunday gathered near Gwadar port city for the Baloch National Gathering, popularly known as Baloch Raaji Muchi.

Participants who were not able to reach the scheduled venue in Gwadar due to hindrances created by the Pakistani state were asked to organise sit-ins on the spot where they were being stopped, creating multiple peaceful protest locations across Balochistan.

In a post on X, the Focal Person of the Baloch National Movement's Foreign Committee, Hakeem Baloch said, "All the tactics used by the state to disperse and defeat the Baloch Raji Muchi have failed. Baloch are now protesting across Balochistan against state brutality and Baloch genocide. On the other hand, thousands of people have arrived in Gwadar."

Earlier, at least three people died and several were injured after participants of the Baloch Protest march clashed with security personnel in different areas of the province, on Sunday, reported Dawn News. Despite roadblocks put in place by the authorities, a large number of people managed to make their way from across the province to Gwadar's Marine Drive for the Baloch National Gathering.

