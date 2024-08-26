Baloch community honours Shaheed Nawab Akbar Bugti on 18th death anniversary

Geneva [Switzerland], August 26 : The Baloch community in Pakistan and across the globe paid tribute to Shaheed Nawab Akbar Bugti, the revered leader and chieftain of the Bugti tribe, on his 18th death anniversary.

Nawab Akbar Bugti, a Pakistani politician and staunch advocate for Balochistan's rights, was killed on August 26, 2006, in the mountains of Balochistan under the orders of then Army Chief General Pervez Musharraf.

Bugti's grandson, Brahumdagh Bugti, took to the social media platform X to honour his grandfather's enduring legacy.

He wrote, "On the martyrdom anniversary of father of the nation #ShaheedNawabAkbarBugti today, we remember and pay tribute to his legacy and renew our vow to continue walking in his footsteps for a bright future for the Baloch nation."

In a heartfelt tribute, Brahumdagh added, "Legends like #ShaheedNawabAkbarBugti are born in centuries, and the Baloch nation is lucky to have had him as their leader. His life, struggle, and ultimate sacrifice have shown us how to confront tyranny, and it continue to guide us in our quest for our rights. We can never forget the sacrifices you made."

Tara Chand, President of the Baloch American Congress and former Cabinet Minister of Balochistan, also commemorated Nawab Bugti's sacrifice.

He posted on X, "Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti, former Governor and Chief Minister of Balochistan, was a fearless Baloch nationalist leader tragically killed by Pakistan's cowardly army. On this anniversary, we honor his profound sacrifice for the Baloch nation. He dedicated his life to the freedom, honor, and bright future of his people. His legacy as a heroic figure in Baloch history will endure."

Political activist Abdul Nawab Bugti shared a powerful message, stating, "You can kill a man, but not his ideology. Father of the nation #ShaheedNawabAkbarBugti martyred 18 years ago. His ideology continues to lead us."

Nawab Akbar Bugti is remembered for his fearless opposition to the exploitation of Balochistan's resources by the Pakistani state and his unwavering commitment to the rights and dignity of the Baloch people.

His martyrdom has become a symbol of resistance and continues to inspire the Baloch community in their ongoing struggle for justice and self-determination.

As the Baloch nation reflects on his life and sacrifice, they reaffirm their commitment to preserving his legacy and pursuing a future where the rights and aspirations of the Baloch people are realised.

