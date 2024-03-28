Baloch community observe 'Black Day' on March 27

Amsterdam [Netherlands], March 28 : The Baloch community worldwide observed Black Day on March 27. On this occasion, the Baloch National Movement in the Netherlands called for global attention to the Baloch genocide and organised a protest rally in Amsterdam.

The protesters, holding placards and banners, denounced the forced occupation of Balochistan by Pakistani forces.

Protesters were also seen distributing pamphlets to raise awareness among locals about the Balochistan issue.

Highlighting their struggle, protesters emphasised how Pakistani forces annexed Balochistan on March 27, 1948.

Taking to social media platform X, Islam Murad Baloch, a member of Baloch National Movement said, "The international community must intervene in Balochistan against the violations of Baloch human rights. The human rights defenders and UN must put sanctions on Pakistan for the violations of Baloch rights. Pakistan must to leave Balochistan."

https://x.com/IslamMuradBloch/status/1772703876862329299?t=x2roFYaXNVRVRoyYS3e5yA&s=08

Another activist, Fazila Baloch, stressed that Balochistan was never part of Pakistan and was illegally occupied on March 27.

"Balochistan was never part of Pakistan. It was illegally occupied on March 27, 1948. Since then the Baloch nation has been resisting the invasion of their motherland. Balochistan Is Not Pakistan," Fazila stated on X.

https://x.com/IFazilaBaloch/status/1772953603361112383?t=zYSI95GjcSAFTB-tWQGRDA&s=08

In Pakistan's most underdeveloped area of Balochistan, the country's intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence, has been accused of committing all kinds of atrocities, including, abduction, killing and torture, to instill fear.

Moreover, Baloch activists are signing a petition urging the international authorities to take action on the ongoing genocide of their community members.

They are demanding the United Nations and human rights organisations to take action and hold the authorities accountable for the crimes committed in Balochistan.

They further want a fact-finding mission headed by the United Nations Working Group to investigate the matter.

