Baloch community speaks up against alleged genocide by Pakistan forces

Quetta [Pakistan], August 30 : Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) an organisation involved in Baloch rights advocacy on Friday said that the recent discovery of mutilated bodies across Balochistan signals an escalation of the Baloch Genocide Policy implemented by Pakistan.

The BYC in a statement on Friday, termed the current situation as "alarming," claiming that several mutilated bodies have been discovered in various regions of Balochistan.

Four bodies have been identified as Faayaz Jatak, Nisar Ahmed Zehri, Naeem Ahmed, and Saeed Ahmed, while the identities of the remaining victims are yet to be confirmed.

According to the BYC, the current trend marks a renewed escalation of oppression and brutality in Balochistan. The BYC also claims that Pakistan appears to be resolute in continuing its policy of Baloch genocide exclusively depending on force and violence to maintain its hold in the Balochistan region.

This act has further worsened the humanitarian crisis in the area, with multiple youths being killed in a single day and their mutilated bodies discarded without any regard to traditions and customs.

The BYC in its statement further called upon the international human rights organisations to take immediate action to address the severe human rights crisis unfolding in Balochistan. The State of Pakistan's violent policies are endangering the lives of millions in the region, and swift intervention is needed to prevent further atrocities, it said

Prominent Baloch rights activist, Maharang Baloch in a post on X also raised her concerns over the issue.

She said, "Multiple mutilated bodies of enforced disappearance victims have been recovered from various areas of Balochistan. This is deeply alarming. The state forcibly disappears individuals, holds them for months or years, then kills them and discards their mutilated bodies. This is nothing less than a Baloch genocide."

