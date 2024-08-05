Baloch diaspora in Germany protests against Pakistani security forces' atrocities

Hannover [Germany] August 5, : The Baloch community residing in Germany on Monday held a protest in the city of Hannover against the ongoing atrocities by Pakistani security forces in Balochistan province.

A large number of diaspora members participated in the demonstration. The protesters carried out placards condemning the recent crackdown on the Baloch Yakjheti Committee (BYC) and the extreme state violence against peaceful Baloch protesters in Balochistan. The protest began at a central point in the city and then continued as a long march through the main streets of Hannover, culminating at Arnst August Platz, where the final phase of the protest took place, and the speakers delivered their addresses.

A protester, Abdul Wajid Baloch, said, "Pakistani forces opened fire on protesters during the Baloch National Gathering on 28th of July, which was organized by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee in Gwadar. The situation in Balochistan is extremely tense and dangerous, asserting that the region is under complete siege. The situation in Gwadar is also dire. Thousands of military personnel have brutally attacked the Baloch National Gathering, firing directly on public. The situation is a complete war-like scenario between the innocent, unarmed Baloch and the powerful, ruthless Pakistani military. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has called for widespread resistance."

The other speakers also expressed their thoughts on the ongoing state brutality in Balochistan, the Baloch genocide, and the missing persons in Balochistan, aiming to draw the attention of global powers on these issues.

They further stated that the diaspora would always stand in solidarity with the Baloch people against Pakistani oppression. It is noteworthy that in Balochistan's Gwadar, families of the missing Baloch persons were gathering under the banner of Baloch Raji Machi. However, Pakistan did not permit this gathering, setting up roadblocks throughout Balochistan to prevent people from joining and violently suppressing the peaceful protesters.

Many young Baloch were killed and injured due to the direct firing by the state. Protests against this brutality have continued across Balochistan.

