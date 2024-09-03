Baloch diaspora protests in Germany against Pak atrocities in Balochistan

Hamburg [Germany], September 3 : Amid ongoing enforced disappearances and human rights violations in Balochistan, the Free Balochistan Movement, a Baloch rights advocacy organization, recently held a protest in German city of Hamburg.

The meeting aimed to draw attention to the enforced disappearances carried out by Pakistani security forces in Balochistan and was held at Hamburg's central train station with protesters raising slogans against the disappearances, Balochwarna News reported.

According to the Balochwarna News report, the protesters proceeded through various city streets and made their way to Jungfernstieg, a popular tourist spot. They carried banners and placards denouncing the unlawful control of Balochistan, human rights violations, and forced disappearances. Throughout the protest, they chanted slogans condemning the illegal occupation and other crimes committed by Pakistan and Iran in Balochistan.

Hundreds of pamphlets in German and English were distributed during the protest to raise awareness among the German public about the situation in Balochistan, Balochwarna News reported.

The report further stated Prominent Baloch activists Ashfaq Baloch, Beebagr Baloch, Naveed Baloch, Sameer Baloch, and Aasan Baloch addressed the crowd, stating, "We are gathered here today to urge the world to speak out against the genocide of Baloch people in Balochistan. Pakistani forces have been committing genocide in Balochistan for 75 years."

They further highlighted that thousands of men, women, and children have been forcibly disappeared, and families of the missing individuals in Balochistan protest daily. The speakers also urged the international community to take notice of the human rights abuses occurring in Balochistan.

They criticized the ongoing violations of citizens' rights by Pakistani forces, including the detention of thousands of Baloch individuals in secret torture cells where they endure severe and inhumane treatment. The speakers voiced disappointment over the insufficient response from the global community and human rights organizations, questioning their mandate and responsibility.

The Free Baloch Movement (FBM) earlier staged a protest outside the British Prime Minister's official residence in London to raise awareness about enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

