Baloch family marks 18th day of protest over son's enforced disappearance by Pakistani forces

Quetta, Aug 22 A Baloch family protesting the enforced disappearance of their son by Pakistani forces continued its sit-in demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club for the 18th consecutive day on Friday.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) mentioned that Zahid Ali, a 25-year-old International Relations student at the University of Karachi, was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces on July 17, along with his rickshaw, which he drove part-time to support his family.

“For 36 days, Zahid’s whereabouts have remained unknown. His father, Abdul Hameed — a hepatitis patient whose health is worsening — continues to sit in protest outside the Karachi Press Club, refusing to leave without his son. Despite rain, heat, and exhaustion, the family’s determination has not wavered,” the BYC stated.

The rights body called on students, civil society, rights defenders, and journalists to join the family, amplify their voice, and demand Zahid’s safe release.

On the other hand, marking the 38th consecutive day, the Baloch families continued their sit-in protest in Islamabad, demanding the release of BYC leaders and an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

“For over a month, these families have braved extreme weather, harassment, and restrictions, yet their call for justice remains steadfast,” the rights body stated.

The BYC mentioned that Pakistani authorities on Friday once again extended the illegal detention of Mahrang Baloch and other BYC leaders for another 15 days. This extension, without due process, it said, highlights Pakistan’s ongoing attempt to silence voices demanding an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that at least two Baloch youth were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan amid an escalating wave of enforced disappearance across the province.

The rights body stated that on August 20, Kamal Baloch, a resident of the Gwrkop area of Kech district, was detained in Turbat city and forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces. Kamal worked as a hair cutter in a barber shop to support his family.

Additionally, on Thursday, Pakistani security forces conducted a raid in the Balgater area of Kech district, during which Tariq Baloch, a local driver by profession, was forcibly disappeared.

Furthermore, the rights body expressed concern over the news of the arrest of two Baloch journalists, Dauran Baloch and Mir Hazar Khan Baloch, from Balochistan’s Quetta by the Pakistani state’s Eagle Forces on Thursday.

According to the rights body, there is a history of Pakistan’s continuous attack on free and impartial journalism in Balochistan to hide its gross human rights violations. They have earlier abducted and executed journalists Ilyas Nizar Baloch, Razzaq Gul, Naseer Baloch, Lala Latif, and plenty of others who were active in the field of journalism to contribute to their respective domains.

Paank denounced such acts by Pakistani authorities to curb the free and fair space of journalism in Balochistan and called on the international community to intervene to safeguard the rights of journalists in the region.

