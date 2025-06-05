Baloch fighters strike in Zamuran and Quetta killing five security personnel

Quetta [Pakistan], June 5 : Five Pakistani security personnel were killed and several others, including a senior officer, injured in two separate attacks carried out by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), according to a statement issued by the group's spokesperson, Jeeyand Baloch.

In the first incident, BLA fighters ambushed a Pakistani military convoy in the Kund Kapran area of Zamuran in Kech district. "Two enemy vehicles came under heavy attack. One was completely destroyed, resulting in the elimination of five occupying personnel on the spot and injuries to several others," said Jeeyand Baloch.

In a separate operation on Monday, BLA fighters reportedly targeted a police vehicle near Bakra Mandi on the Eastern Bypass of Quetta. A grenade attack left Station House Officer (SHO) Noorullah and several other personnel injured.

Jeeyand Baloch confirmed the group's responsibility for both attacks, stating: "These operations are part of our ongoing armed struggle against the occupying Pakistani state. Our resistance will continue until the complete withdrawal of enemy forces and the liberation of Balochistan."

As of now, there has been no official response from Pakistani authorities regarding the incidents.

The Baloch Liberation Army, which is banned by the Pakistani government, has intensified its operations in recent months amid growing unrest in the Balochistan region.

However, the BLA claims it is fighting for the rights and sovereignty of Balochistan and accuses the Pakistani Army of committing atrocities against the Baloch people.

Baloch nationalist groups allege that a large number of youth, women, and intellectuals from the region have gone missing allegedly picked up by security agencies. Many of them were later found dead, with their bodies dumped in remote mountainous areas.

