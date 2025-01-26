Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day: Dalbandin rallies amid security clampdown

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 26 : Thousands of people gathered in Dalbandin, Balochistan, to observe "Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day" despite a heavy security deployment and internet shutdown, reported Balochistan Post.

The event, organized by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), aimed to raise awareness about alleged human rights abuses and genocide in Balochistan.

Despite heavy security deployment, a reported internet shutdown, and efforts to discourage participation, the event was deemed a success by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

According to the Balochistan Post, the day began with the Baloch national anthem, followed by speeches addressing allegations of human rights abuses and what organisers referred to as a "genocide" in Balochistan.

Prominent BYC leaders, including Mahrang Baloch, Sebghatullah Shahji, Sabiha, Lala Wahab, and Sammi Deen Baloch, delivered speeches, urging unity and resilience in the face of continued oppression.

"This is just the beginning of a movement," said Mahrang Baloch, emphasising the importance of the community's collective efforts to demand control over regional resources and highlight ongoing human rights violations.

Ahead of the rally, internet services in Dalbandin and surrounding areas were reportedly suspended three days prior, with both mobile and landline networks disabled on the day of the event, as per the Balochistan Post. These disruptions created significant communication challenges, including with government offices.

In addition to the communication blackout, thousands of Frontier Corps (FC) personnel and other security forces were deployed in Chagai district. Residents reported that officials blocked roads, confiscated vehicles, and distributed pamphlets warning against attending the event.

The Balochistan Post also reported claims that the crackdown on vehicles not paying customs duties complicated travel in the region.

Haji Wali Muhammad Badech of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) criticised these actions in a social media post, condemning the authorities for their measures against locals.

Despite these obstacles, the BYC praised the large turnout, calling it a "Baloch national referendum" against alleged state repression.

Mahrang Baloch expressed pride in the unity displayed by families from across Balochistan, noting that their participation symbolised a powerful resistance to ongoing challenges.

