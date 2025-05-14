Baloch human rights body decries rising cases of enforced disappearances

Balochistan [Pakistan], May 14 : Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department expressed strong condemnation of the continued rise in cases of enforced disappareances of Baloch people.

In a post on X, Paank shared the details of the five individuals abducted between April and May this year.

"Paank strongly condemns the continued pattern of enforced disappearances perpetrated by Pakistani security forces and intelligence agencies in #Balochistan. In a series of alarming incidents between April and May 2025, five more individuals were forcibly disappeared across multiple districts of Balochistan, reflecting a persistent climate of fear, impunity, and state repression. On April 14, 2025, Shah Jan, son of Qadir Dad, a driver by profession and resident of Absar Bunday Kalat in Turbat, was forcibly disappeared by military intelligence operatives from the Yaqoob Mohla Absar area in Turbat city, Kech district. On April 24, 2025, Ali Ahmed, son of Muhammad Rahim and a resident of Jebbri Mashkai, Awaran district, was abducted from his home by Pakistani forces. On May 7, 2025, Ahmed Khan, son of Haji Muhammad Umar and also a driver, was disappeared from his residence in Killi Chotu Mastung, Balochistan. On May 11, 2025, Zabid Ali, son of Muhammad Rafiq, a labourer and resident of Killi Sardar Ali Ahmed Khan, Chaghi, was forcibly taken by Pakistani security forces from his home. On May 12, 2025, Tahir Baloch, son of Allah Bakhsh from Dasht Hor Shollig, Kech district, was detained along with his vehicle by forces from the Gwadar district."

Paank noted that such incidents reflect a broader and "systemic policy of enforced disappearances that continues unabated in Balochistan".

Paank brought to attention the plight of the victims' families as the victims are often taken without any legal procedure, warrant, or due process, thereby leaving the families in anguish with no information on their loved ones' whereabouts or wellbeing.

It gave a call to international bodies for pressurising Pakistan to release these people.

"Paank calls on international human rights organizations, including the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, and the broader international community to pressurize the Pakistani state to immediately release all forcibly disappeared persons and end its repressive policies in Balochistan. The practice of enforced disappearances must be recognized as a crime against humanity, and perpetrators must be held accountable under international law."

Balochistan faces ongoing human rights violations, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and suppression of dissent. Security forces and insurgent groups are both accused of abuses. Civilians often suffer amid conflict, with limited media access and accountability. International concern grows, but effective intervention and justice remain elusive for many victims.

