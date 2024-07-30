Baloch Human Rights Council calls for global action against crackdown on Baloch protesters

Quetta [Pakistan], July 30 : The Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) has appealed to the United Nations and other human rights organisations, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, to take swift action to protect the fundamental rights of people in Pakistan's Balochistan.

The BHRC called for immediate intervention from the UN and other global entities to halt the violence and secure the release of those detained by the Pakistani forces.

In their letter, BHRC condemned the international community's inaction in response to the severe repression faced by participants in a peaceful protest organized by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee. This rally, aimed at addressing human rights abuses and advocating for basic rights, was met with violent crackdowns by Pakistani authorities.

The BHRC Stated, "The international community's indifference to the plight of the Baloch people must end. We call upon the United Nations and human rights organizations worldwide to take swift and decisive action to protect the people's fundamental rights in Balochistan."

The BHRC is a human rights body dedicated to advocating for the rights and freedoms of the people of Balochistan. It plays an important role in raising international awareness about the ongoing repression in the region.

The BHRC's appeal came after Pakistani forces crackdown on Baloch protesters who had gathered for the Baloch national gathering on July 28. This crackdown has faced considerable criticism, with concerns that such actions may exacerbate the situation rather than resolve the underlying issues.

Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch has vowed to continue the Baloch National Gathering despite the Pakistani authorities' attempts to scare the participants with guns.Mahrang Baloch made the remarks while addressing the participants of the Baloch National Gathering.

Multiple reports have surfaced showing a brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters in Gwadar by the Pakistani forces, during the Baloch National Gathering.

Taking to X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee stated, "Dr. Mahrang Baloch addressed the Baloch Raaji Muchi at Marine Drive in Gwadar last night. She stated, "Pakistan wants to scare us with its guns, conscience-selling soldiers, and death squads. But I am sure that Baloch mothers have given birth to children who will stand in front of bullets."

In another post on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) said that the brutal crackdown on participants of the Baloch National Gathering has continued since July 28. Citing the latest reports, the BYC said that more than ten participants were seriously injured after forces attacked peaceful demonstrators in Gwadar.

It accused the Pakistani forces of indiscriminately breaking into residential areas where participants were staying and harassing the participants. The BYC urged the judiciary and the international community to stop further bloodshed.

Taking to X, the BYC stated, "From 28th July the brutal crackdown against participants of the #BalochNationalGathering continues. According to the latest reports, more than ten participants were seriously injured after forces attacked peaceful demonstrators in Gwadar."

"The forces are indiscriminately breaking into residential areas where participants were staying, causing significant damage to households. They are now raiding homes to frighten and harass the peaceful participants, including elderly men, women, and children. The lives of thousands of participants are at risk. We urge the judiciary and the international community to intervene to prevent further bloodshed and loss of life," it added.

The Baloch community has faced severe human rights violations. Enforced disappearances are a major concern, with individuals being abducted by state or affiliated forces without legal charges, causing immense distress for their families and often leading to severe torture.

The situation is further exacerbated by extrajudicial killings, where activists and critics are targeted without fair trials, creating widespread fear and suppressing dissent.

Detention often involves torture and mistreatment, with victims subjected to physical and psychological abuse to force confessions or stifle opposition. In addition, there is significant suppression of free speech, with journalists and activists facing harassment and censorship, which hinders public discourse and accountability.

