Baloch Human Rights Council questions Trudeau's silence on death of activist Karima Baloch

Ottawa [Canada], September 28 : The Baloch Human Rights Council of Canada (BHRC-Canada) has questioned Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's silence on the death of Balochistan rights activist Karima Baloch. It said that Trudeau and his Liberal Party government must provide a "transparent and just response" regarding the quest for justice in the case of Karima Baloch.

"PM Justin Trudeau and his Liberal Party Government must provide a transparent and just response regarding the quest for justice in the case of Ms. Karima Baloch. She dedicated her life to advocating for the rights and freedom of Balochistan from tyranny and Pakistani military occupation," BHRC-Canada said in a statement.

The BHRC-Canada spoke about Trudeau's speeches in the House of Commons regarding the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The BHRC-Canada said that the Trudeau government's handling of Karima Baloch's death raises concerns regarding the Canadian Government's consistency and fairness, specifically with regard to its handling of Balochistan's ongoing human rights violations by the Pakistan Army.

"Prime Minister Mr. Justin Trudeau's conspicuous silence regarding the high-profile, unexplained death of Ms. Karima Baloch a prominent Balochistan human rights defender-stands in stark contrast to his impassioned speeches in the House of Commons and extensive international media coverage concerning the shooting death of Mr. Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada," Baloch Human Rights Council of Canada said in a statement.

It further said, "This discrepancy raises concerns about the Canadian Government's consistency and fairness, particularly with regard to its handling of Balochistan's ongoing human rights violations by the Pakistan Army."

According to BHRC-Canada, Toronto Police found the Karima Baloch's body near Lake Ontario on Toronto Island. The Baloch Human Rights Council of Canada (BHRC-Canada) expressed "deep concern" regarding Canadian government's perceived inconsistencies in its response to the mysterious death of Karima Baloch.

BHRC-Canada said that the Canadian government was informed regarding the grave threats that Baloch had received from the ISI.

"Karima Baloch's untimely death, shrouded in suspicion, was swiftly and definitively concluded by the Toronto Police within forty-eight hours of the discovery, with an announcement that 'no foul play was suspected," " BHRC-Canada said in a statement.

It further said, "It is worth noting that both the government of Canada and the Toronto Police were well-informed about the grave death threats that Ms. Baloch had received from the ISI, yet they maintained silence on this matter."

Baloch Human Rights Council of Canada said that it believes that the Canadian government's reluctance to address Baloch's death might be linked to electoral considerations as the Baloch community in Canada is relatively small and lacks the electoral influence to significantly impact the selection of representatives in Parliament.

In a statement, Baloch Human Rights Council of Canada said, "BHRC-Canada believes that the Canadian Government's apparent reluctance to address Ms. Baloch's death impartially may be linked to electoral considerations."

It further said, "The Baloch community in Canada is relatively small and lacks the electoral influence to significantly impact the selection of representatives in Parliament. It is important to note that the Baloch community in Canada has consistently upheld and supported the secular, democratic values of Canadian society."

