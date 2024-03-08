Baloch Human Rights Council schedules events on sidelines of 55th UNHRC session

London [UK], March 8 : The Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC), an organisation involved in Baloch rights advocacy has announced a series of activities it will be organizing at the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session in Geneva.

Khurshid Ahmed, the information secretary of the BHRC, said in a press statement, "The BHRC will organize and participate in various events to highlight the grave situation in Balochistan, where Pakistani security agencies are perpetrating gross human rights violations with impunity. During the last six months, the number of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings has increased exponentially."

The events will be organized by BHRC from March 11 to March 15 this year.

According to the schedule announced by the BHRC, the organisation will hold a demonstration at the Broken Chair monument on March 12 from 11 am to 2 pm.

On March 13, 2024, the BHRC will participate in a protest demonstration organized by the World Sindhi Congress at the Broken Chair.

Additionally, the BHRC executive president will speak at the side event in the UN, which Global Human Rights Defence (GHRD) will organize on March 14.

BHRC will collaborate with GHRD and the World Sindhi Congress in a photo and poster exhibition on March 15 at the Broken Chair.

Furthermore, BHRC activists will participate in the protest demonstration organized by BNM.

On March 12, a BHRC delegation will submit a memorandum to Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The press statement also mentioned that, on March 20, BHRC's General Secretary, Qambar Malik, will intervene during the discussion on Item 4 of the General Debate.

On March 27 BHRC will organize a side event at the UN building at 5 pm.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor