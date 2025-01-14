Baloch Human Rights group alleges Pak forces of murdering Baloch man in staged bomb blast

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 14 : Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on Monday strongly condemned the murder of a Baloch individual in what is being alleged as a staged bomb blast by Pakistani forces in Turbat.

Sharing the details on X, BYC said, "The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) strongly condemns the brutal murder of Ittifaq Manzoor, a victim of enforced disappearance, by Pakistani forces in a staged bomb blast in Turbat, Balochistan. This calculated and heinous act is yet another grim example of the state's continued genocide against the Baloch people."

BYC said, "According to reports, on the night of January 12, 2025, police in the Josak area of Turbat claimed that Ittifaq Manzoor died while attempting to plant a bomb that exploded. However, this narrative is nothing but a fabricated attempt to justify cold-blooded murder".

BYC observed that Ittifaq Manzoor was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces on December 10, in front of witnesses. His family had publicly appealed for his release, by resorting to several measures such as holding press conferences and protests to highlight his disappearance alongside his two brothers. While his brothers were eventually released, Ittifaq remained in illegal detention until he was killed in custody, the BYC said.

"BYC categorically rejects the police's false account and holds the state directly responsible for this extrajudicial killing. This incident is a continuation of the violent tactics used to silence Baloch voices demanding justice and self-determination", the post said.

"Enforced disappearances followed by staged encounters and fake charges are systematic tools of oppression used to instill fear among the Baloch people. The international community, human rights organizations, and the media must take notice of this worsening human rights crisis in Balochistan. The policy of genocide, enforced disappearances, and state-sanctioned violence must end", the BYC said in its concluding remarks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor