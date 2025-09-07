Baloch Insurgent Groups claim series of deadly attacks on Pakistani security forces in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 7 : Armed Baloch separatist factions have claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated attacks on Pakistani security forces and related targets across several districts of Balochistan, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) stated that its fighters carried out operations between 13 and 15 August in Mastung, Kalat, Quetta, and Mand. The group claimed two Pakistani soldiers were killed in Mand's Koh Pusht Giab area after its fighters ambushed them while they were patrolling on a motorcycle. The BLA also alleged that its members seized the soldiers' weapons after the incident, TBP reported.

The BLA's spokesperson, Jeeyand Baloch, added that its fighters launched a grenade attack on a police station in Quetta's New Sariab area, reportedly causing casualties and damage. On August 15, the group said it targeted a convoy of military vehicles and motorcycles in Kalat's Manguchar area. Additionally, on August 13, the BLA claimed responsibility for torching the office of a transport company in Mastung, accusing it of supplying resources to Pakistani forces.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) claimed its fighters clashed with security forces in Mastung district on the night of 3 September. According to the group, fighters established a blockade on the Quetta-Karachi highway near Khadkucha, triggering a two-hour exchange of gunfire. The BLF alleged that Pakistani troops deployed drones and artillery during the confrontation but suffered casualties, while its fighters retreated unharmed, TBP reported.

The BLF further accused Pakistani forces of shelling civilian areas following the clash, which it said injured a guard at a health facility in Mastung's Umar Dor area. Pakistani authorities have not issued any official response regarding these incidents, according to TBP.

These attacks are part of the ongoing Baloch insurgency, where separatist groups have escalated assaults on security forces, government assets, and infrastructure while demanding greater autonomy and recognition of Baloch rights. Activists argue that despite Balochistan's resource wealth, the province's people face systemic marginalisation and exploitation.

Pakistan's military has intensified counterinsurgency operations to curb the rebellion, but rights organisations have raised alarms over widespread reports of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and disproportionate use of force. Human rights advocates warn that such measures deepen mistrust and fuel unrest, as civilians and activists continue to face arbitrary detentions and other abuses.

