Baloch leader calls for unity and international support for Balochistan's liberation

London [UK], August 9 : Prominent Baloch leader and head of the Free Balochistan Movement (FBM), Hyrbyair Marri, has issued a call for the unification and liberation of Pakistan's Balochistan.

In a statement made on the social media platform X, Marri drew parallels between the division of Balochistan and the historical unification of East and West Germany, urging the international community to support the Baloch people's struggle.

Marri emphasised that Balochistan, historically and culturally distinct, has been divided into East and West, and further fragmented into various administratively controlled regions.

He highlighted that just as the world once supported the unification of Germany, it should now stand behind the Baloch people in their quest for freedom and unification.

"The Baloch people themselves, much like the Germans were, should be at the forefront of this struggle," Marri stated. He urged the Baloch people to unite and work towards their liberation, asserting that international support would naturally follow a unified Baloch effort.

Marri also stressed that Balochistan rightfully belongs to the Baloch people and should not be ruled by outsiders, specifically mentioning the Persian and Punjabi communities.

This statement is a significant call to action for the Baloch community, and it underlines the ongoing tensions in the region.

The Baloch people have long sought greater autonomy and recognition, and Marri's call for unity and international support may signal a new phase in their struggle.

The Free Balochistan Movement has been a vocal advocate for the independence of Balochistan, a region rich in natural resources but marked by conflict and political unrest.

Marri's latest appeal is likely to resonate with Baloch nationalists and could attract international attention to their cause.

