Baloch leader slams 'oppressive and merciless' Pakistani rulers

Washington, Nov 3 President of the Baloch American Congress Tara Chand on Monday slammed the Pakistani authorities for imprisoning leaders of the human rights organisation Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) for over seven months, terming it as part of a "cruel conspiracy".

Chand claimed that BYC central organiser Mahrang Baloch, along with central leaders Bebarg Baloch and Sibgatullah Shah besides activists Beebow Baloch and Gulzadi Baloch are being tortured in prison. He added that Mahrang, widely regarded as the symbol of the "Baloch nation’s resistance", continues to endure unbearable suffering in custody.

"The Pakistani rulers are oppressive and merciless. The courts, the provincial government, and all institutions are under their control. The military and agencies of Pakistan will never willingly release Mahrang Baloch because she represents the voice and strength of the Baloch nation," the Baloch leader posted on X on Monday.

"Mahrang Baloch has devoted her life to the survival of her people and to resisting the ongoing genocide against the Baloch nation. Today, history is testing the courage of the Baloch people. We must rise, protest peacefully, and continue our struggle across Balochistan until Dr. Mahrang Baloch and all other imprisoned leaders are released," the post added.

Chand appealed to the people of Balochistan to unite and launch a joint movement for the freedom of Mahrang Baloch and the other BYC leaders.

"All patriotic and democratic parties who love Balochistan must come together for this cause. The time has come for every Baloch, from every corner, to rise and struggle collectively for freedom," he stressed.

The Baloch leader further emphasised that it is the moral duty of every Baloch to stand firm, unite, and continue the struggle for the release of Mahrang Baloch and the other BYC leaders for the "freedom and dignity of the Baloch nation".

Last week, the BYC slammed the jail trial of its leaders and activists in Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), describing it as political revenge under the guise of legal cover.

The rights body stated that the human rights defenders have been in custody for the past seven months, and for the first three months, they were "illegally" detained under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Subsequently, it said, "false cases and fabricated FIRs" were registered against them to ensure their continuous detention.

The BYC termed the entire process not only a violation of basic human rights but also a clear example of political revenge and state oppression.

