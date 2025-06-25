Baloch leader warns of ISIS threat, accuses Pakistan of supporting militant group

Balochistan [Pakistan] June 25 : Baloch nationalist figure Mir Abdul Nabi Bangulzai has released an audio statement urging the people of Balochistan to stay alert about the increasing presence of the Islamic State (ISIS) in the area, which he claims is being supported by the Pakistani state, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

In his statement, Bangulzai alleged that ISIS training camps have been set up in Balochistan's mountainous regions with assistance from Pakistani security forces.

He accused the militant organisation of targeting Baloch activists and religious leaders advocating for Baloch rights, asserting that these actions are part of a broader effort to stifle the Baloch national movement.

Citing recent occurrences, Bangulzai asserted that ISIS operatives were responsible for the deaths of individuals such as Rahim Bakhsh Kaloi and religious scholar Maulvi Abdul Kabeer due to their pro-Baloch perspectives.

He further claimed that ISIS had openly declared hostility toward Baloch nationalists and their supporters.

"This is more than mere extremism; it is a calculated effort to eradicate Baloch identity, culture, and resistance by weaponising religion," Bangulzai stated. He cautioned the public to be wary and to avoid any connections with ISIS, labelling the group "sinners" and "state collaborators."

The Baloch leader also referred to historical events to provide context for his message, asserting that before British colonisation, there was no entity known as Pakistan, and that Balochistan had its own unique identity, culture, and governance system.

He contended that the British created Pakistan for geopolitical reasons and manipulated the region's demographics and politics using religion.

"The people of Balochistan never accepted Pakistan voluntarily," he remarked, referring to the forcible annexation of Balochistan in 1948 and the coercion applied to the Khan of Kalat to consent to the accession.

As per The Balochistan Post, Bangulzai also pointed to the ISIS attacks in other areas, including Afghanistan, to support his argument that the group is employed to destabilise nationalist movements under the pretence of religious conflict.

He referenced comments made by former US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who has previously expressed concerns regarding alleged connections between ISIS and Pakistani agencies in the region.

Concluding his message, Bangulzai urged Baloch citizens to uphold their cultural identity, unite against external manipulation, and reject groups that aim to exploit religion for political gain. "ISIS is not here for faith," he declared, "they are here to destroy what remains of Baloch dignity and freedom."

