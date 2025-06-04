Baloch leader's detention extended again as crackdown on BYC intensifies

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 4 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Shah Ji Sibghatullah has been detained for an additional 30 days by the Balochistan Home Department, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP). This is the third consecutive extension granted under the Balochistan Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance.

Sibghatullah, son of Maulvi Abdul Haq, would continue to be detained following Section 3 of the MPO, per an official notification published on May 27. Accused of instigating unrest and advocating acts that could result in violence and damage to government property, authorities say he poses a threat to public safety in the Quetta district, according to TBP.

Before being moved to Hudda Jail under the MPO, Sibghatullah was initially detained at an unidentified location after being arrested by Pakistani security officials in early April. His incarceration has been prolonged on several occasions since then. Under the same legal provision, other BYC leaders such as Mahrang Baloch, Bebagr Zehri, Beebow Baloch, and Gulzadi Baloch are still detained. The TBP report cites the dismissal of many court petitions that sought their release.

Sibghatullah's family claims that on a visit to the jail, he was given conditional release in exchange for abstaining from rallies, sit-ins, and political activity. He declined this offer.

The BYC has harshly criticised the judiciary, especially the Balochistan High Court, in response to the ongoing detentions. The TBP report emphasised the group's claims that the MPO is being abused as a means of political retaliation and that the courts have lost their ability to resist executive control.

A two-member panel of the Balochistan High Court denied pleas submitted by BYC leaders who were imprisoned last month.

According to the BYC, the judiciary has a constitutional obligation to uphold its independence and administer justice to the Baloch people without intervention from the military or intelligence services.

The BYC issued a statement saying, "The judiciary must not obey the orders of the military and intelligence agencies." According to the TBP report, "Unfortunately, both judges on the bench have given up the principles of justice to the will of the state and its puppet government in Balochistan."

As per the TBP report, rights groups are becoming increasingly concerned about the protracted detentions since they see the MPO's frequent use against political activists as a major danger to political expression and civil freedoms in Balochistan.

