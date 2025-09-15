Baloch Liberation Army releases video of coordinated attacks in Tump and Zamuran

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 15 : The Baloch Liberation Army's media wing, Hakkal, has released video footage purportedly showing multiple IED attacks targeting Pakistani military forces in the restive regions of Tump and Zamuran, located in Balochistan.

According to claims made by the BLA, the coordinated blasts killed nine Pakistani soldiers and injured three others. The video, released online, appears to show a series of explosions underscoring the insurgent group's operational reach and surveillance capabilities.

In July, The Balochistan Post reported that the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed to have conducted 284 armed attacks in the first half of 2025. According to the group, these operations resulted in the deaths of over 668 Pakistani military personnel, during a phase of intensified conflict that included fidayeen assaults, the capture of towns, and the hijacking of the Jaffar Express train.

The data was published in an infographic report by Hakkal Media, the official media outlet of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). The group described the attacks as part of a wider strategy aimed at delivering "organised, lethal, and effective damage" to what it refers to as "occupying Pakistani forces in Balochistan." According to the report, BLA fighters carried out a sustained campaign targeting military convoys, bases, intelligence personnel, and state-supported militias across the region.

According to The Balochistan Post, the number of attacks carried out by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in just the first six months of 2025 has nearly matched the group's total operations for the entire previous year. In 2024, the BLA had claimed responsibility for 302 attacks, which reportedly led to over 580 deaths and more than 370 injuries.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) is an armed separatist group in Balochistan that seeks independence from Pakistan. It aims to end what it calls the "occupation" of Balochistan by Pakistani forces through armed insurgency, including attacks on military targets, intelligence operatives, and state-backed militias. The BLA's goal is to establish an independent Baloch state and gain control over the region's resources and political autonomy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor