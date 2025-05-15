Baloch Liberation Front leader condemns Pakistani atrocities in Balochistan, defends armed struggle

Balochistan [Pakistan], May 15 : Baloch Liberation Front leader Allah Nazar Baloch has strongly condemned the Pakistani state and its policies in Balochistan, calling it a "fascist, rogue entity" and accusing it of systematic atrocities against the Baloch people.

In a video statement aired on Zrumbesh, the digital platform of the Baloch National Movement, Allah Nazar Baloch declared the Baloch struggle as a legitimate fight against what he called Pakistan's colonial occupation, equating it with globally recognised freedom movements.

He said that Pakistan's military establishment, particularly led by Punjab, uses a fabricated narrative to discredit the Baloch struggle. Refuting claims that Baloch fighters target innocent Punjabi civilians, he emphasised that only state collaborators and intelligence operatives are targeted, citing international norms of armed resistance.

He accused Islamabad of conducting a psychological and physical war against Baloch citizens, citing examples like mass graves in Balochistan, forced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings.

In a broader regional context, he alleged that Pakistan fosters instability by supporting terror groups like ISIS in Afghanistan, conducting targeted killings of Baloch dissidents abroad, and maintaining hostile relations with neighbours to justify its militarisation. He pointed to the deaths of Karima Baloch and Sajid Hussain abroad and Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, for it.

Allah Nazar appealed to the United Nations, the EU, India, Iran, Afghanistan, and global civil societies to declare the ISI a terrorist organisation and to protect Baloch refugees from targeted violence. He urged neighbouring nations to actively support the Baloch cause, accusing Pakistan of falsely implicating them in support of the Baloch freedom movement.

Calling on Baloch youth to rise, educate themselves, and join the struggle, he concluded with a plea for international recognition and support. Framing the Baloch liberation movement as a moral and legal right, he reiterated that the Baloch fight is not against ordinary civilians but against military occupation and state-sponsored oppression.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor