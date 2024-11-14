'Baloch Martyrs' Day' observed with calls to uphold sacrifices and push for unity and survival

Balochistan [Pakistan] November 14, : The people of Balochistan on Wednesday, observed 'Baloch Martyrs' Day', with several organisations honouring the sacrifices of the Baloch leaders, underscoring their pivotal role in the region's history and ongoing struggle.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee and the National Democratic Party highlighted the crucial contributions of these martyrs to the Baloch cause, The Balochistan Post reported.

A representative of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee remarked that the sacrifices of the Baloch leaders have played a key role in driving social change and advancement in the region. They emphasised that the rise of national awareness and the ongoing struggle for Baloch rights are direct outcomes of these sacrifices.

The spokesperson also recalled the courage of historical leaders such as Mir Mehrab Khan, who chose death over surrendering to British forces, creating a legacy of resistance and sacrifice that continues to inspire future generations, the report added.

He further expressed deep solidarity with the families of the 'martyrs', recognising the immense pain and loss they have suffered in the name of the national cause. They assured that the committee would remain committed to the principles of resistance, defiance, and sacrifice demonstrated by the Baloch 'martyrs', continuing the fight for national rights.

In the same vein, the National Democratic Party also paid tribute to the 'martyrs' who gave their lives in defence of Baloch land, identity, and rights.

The party emphasised that Baloch Martyrs' Day was created to honour those who sacrificed their lives at various points in history to protect Balochistan. They particularly remembered leaders such as Nawab Mir Mehrab Khan, who resisted British colonialism and chose death rather than surrender.

The National Democratic Party stressed that Martyrs' Day is not only a day of remembrance but also a reaffirmation of the shared commitment and duty to carry forward the 'martyrs' mission. It serves as a reminder that the fight for Baloch rights, identity, and culture continues, with the sacrifices of the past fuelling the current struggle for national survival and unity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor