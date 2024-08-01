"Baloch nation raised its voice": Thousands join Quetta rally against Pakistan's oppression

Quetta [Pakistan], August 1 : Thousands of Baloch protestors joined the Baloch National Gathering in Quetta despite facing all kinds of "state oppression" by the Pakistani administration.

Baloch Yakjehti Committee said that the 'Baloch nation' raised its voice to the world and sent a message to the Pakistani state that it won't remain silent against "oppression."

"Thousands of people joined the rally in Quetta against state oppression. Despite all kinds of state oppression against Baloch Raji Machi, the Baloch nation raised its voice to the world and sent a message to the state that the Baloch will not remain silent under any circumstances," the BYC said in a post on X.

It further urged Baloch people to fully participate in the protests across Balochistan.

"We once again request the people of Balochistan to fully participate in the protests across Balochistan and send a message to the state that Baloch genocide will not be tolerated," it added.

ریاستی جبر کے خلاف کوئٹہ میں ہزاروں افراد ریلی میں شامل بلوچ راجی مچی کے خلاف ہر طرح کی ریاستی جبر کے باوجود بلوچ قوم نے اپنی آواز دنیا تک پہنچائی اور ریاست کو پیغام دیا کہ بلوچ کسی صورت اپنے اوپر ظلم و جبر پر خاموش نہیں بیٹھےگا۔ ہم ایک بار پھر بلوچستان کے عوام سے درخواست کرتے… pic.twitter.com/IkYYOyHNqv — Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) July 31, 2024

Earlier in the day, Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch alleged that a heavy police contingent was deployed outside the Karachi Press Club to stop the press conference by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee.

"A heavy contingent of police was deployed outside the Karachi Press Club to stop the press conference of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee," she stated in a post on X.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed outside the Karachi Press Club to stop the press conference of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee.#GwadarIsUnderSiege #WeSupportBalochRaajiMuchi#BalochNationalGathering https://t.co/FDKXwa7JoA— Mahrang Baloch (@MahrangBaloch_) July 31, 2024

Meanwhile, the situation in Balochistan continues to worsen as the Pakistani defence forces have brutally cracked down on the Baloch community, while they gathered for the Baloch National Gathering.

The protestors allege that Pakistani defence forces are trying to stop them from participating in nationwide gatherings that hold the government and the defence forces accountable for their "brutality."

Notably, since July 28, the Pakistani authorities have detained hundreds in connection with the Baloch National Gathering, a march aimed at highlighting human rights issues in the region.

The ongoing unrest in Balochistan involves significant human rights violations and a push for greater autonomy and fair resource distribution in the province.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor