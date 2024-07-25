Baloch National Assembly: Activists declare resistance against Pak state oppression, China's CPEC

Gwadar (Balochistan) [Pakistan], July 25 : In a bold and defiant move against what they term as ongoing Baloch genocide and exploitation, Baloch rights activists have announced plans for a monumental gathering and resistance initiative in Gwadar, Balochistan.

Maharang Baloch, a prominent advocate for Baloch rights, declared the upcoming event as the Baloch National Assembly, slated to commence on July 28.

"The Baloch National Assembly will be a historic public referendum against Baloch genocide, exploitation of Baloch coast and resources in the form of so-called mega projects and turning Balochistan into a prison in the name of security and will also be the beginning of a powerful public resistance," Maharang Baloch asserted in a statement on X.

The announcement comes amidst escalating tensions over what activists describe as decades-long oppression akin to colonial rule imposed on Balochistan. The region, known for its rich natural resources, has been a focal point of development initiatives such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). However, local inhabitants decry these projects, alleging minimal benefits and widespread deprivation.

"Balochistan has endured seven decades of atrocities and oppression reminiscent of a colonial regime. Despite being indigenous to this land for millennia, the Baloch people live under constant threat, facing disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and economic marginalisation," Baloch Yakjehti Committee, said, in a post on X.

Criticism also targets the development claims made by the Pakistani state, particularly focusing on Gwadar, which has been heralded as the linchpin of CPEC. Residents of Gwadar, however, contend with severe infrastructure deficiencies, including scarce access to clean drinking water and erratic electricity supply amidst scorching temperatures.

"Development touted by the state has only exacerbated our plight, converting our homes into prisons while our ancestral lands are exploited for economic gains," the post added, underscoring the paradox between state-promoted development narratives and ground realities.

The upcoming Baloch National Assembly aims to galvanise widespread public support against what activists perceive as state-sponsored repression and economic exploitation. The event seeks to unify Baloch voices in a collective demand for justice, autonomy, and recognition of Baloch national rights.

"We refuse to remain silent amidst our people's suffering and the systematic erosion of our cultural and economic heritage. The Baloch Solidarity Committee invites all Baloch nationals to join us in Gwadar to launch a unified movement against oppression," the post read.

