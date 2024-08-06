Baloch National Gathering enters day 9, activists vow to resist Pakistani oppression

Quetta(Balochistan) [Pakistan], August 6 : The ongoing protest by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) against atrocities committed by Pakistan security forces on the Baloch people has entered its 9th day. The BYC said that the sit-in will continue until they get justice.

The BYC said that the Baloch National Gathering in Gwadar has become a symbol of unity among the members of the Baloch community. Despite facing severe repression, including the killings and injuries of people, threats, arrests, and violence, they remain unwavering in their demands for justice.

Today marks the ninth day of the Gwadar sit-in protest. This persistent demonstration highlights the maturity and commitment of the Baloch people in their fight against the state's brutality and for the recognition of their rights. The Baloch National Gathering has become a… pic.twitter.com/goLAbF7dUC — Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) August 5, 2024

In a post on X, the BYC stated, "Today marks the ninth day of the Gwadar sit-in protest. This persistent demonstration highlights the maturity and commitment of the Baloch people in their fight against the state's brutality and for the recognition of their rights."

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has also organized additional sit-ins in Turbat, Panjgur, Quetta, and Nushki against the state's barbarism and oppression at the Baloch National Gathering. These protests are amplifying the collective voice of the Baloch people and drawing greater attention to their cause.

Furthermore, the BYC said "Each day, as the sun rises over the sit-in, it reveals the faces of those who refuse to be silenced. The resilience and courage of the Baloch people stand as a powerful testament to their enduring spirit and relentless pursuit of justice. Their steadfastness is a beacon of hope and a call for solidarity from those who believe in human rights and dignity."

The BYC also organized a remembrance meeting for those who lost their lives while highlighting the atrocities of the Pakistani security forces.

تربت: سینکڑوں کی تعداد میں خواتین، بچوں اور دیگر نے شمعیں روشن کرکے شہدائے بلوچ راجی مچی کو خراج عقیدت پیش کی اور عہد کیا کہ شہداء کی قربانی کو فراموش نہیں کیا جائے گا بلکہ ظلم و جبر کے خلاف کھڑے رہیں گے۔#GwadarIsUnderSiege #WeSupportBalochRaajiMuchi#BalochNationalGathering pic.twitter.com/PIXI49l7iQ— Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) August 5, 2024

BYC posted on X "Turbat: Hundreds of women, children and others lit candles and paid homage to the Baloch martyrs Raji Machi and vowed that the sacrifice of the martyrs will not be forgotten but will continue to stand against oppression and oppression."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor