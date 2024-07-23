Baloch National Gathering in Gwadar to challenge state oppression, megaproject exploitation

Gwadar (Balochistan) [Pakistan], July 23 : In a resolute stance against decades of oppression and exploitation in Pakistan, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has announced plans to convene a historic Baloch National Gathering on July 28 in Gwadar.

The gathering aims to serve as a significant public referendum against what the Baloch people term as systematic genocide and the exploitation of their resources under the guise of development projects.

For over seventy years, Balochistan has endured conditions akin to those of an imperial colony, lamented the BYC in a stark indictment of Pakistan's policies.

The Baloch people, rightful inheritors of their ancestral lands, find themselves marginalised and treated as refugees on their own soil. Enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, forced displacements, and military operations have become routine, exacerbating the plight of Baloch communities.

In contrast to Pakistan's claims of development and prosperity in Balochistan, the reality on the ground tells a different story. Gwadar, a focal point of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), suffers from severe infrastructure deficiencies. Basic necessities such as clean drinking water and reliable electricity remain elusive amid scorching temperatures. Local fishermen, reliant on the sea for their livelihoods for centuries, face harassment and restrictions, while non-Baloch individuals are favoured in local job appointments.

"We will no longer tolerate the genocide of our people and the exploitation of our resources," declared the BYC, noting their resolve to confront the state and international stakeholders, including China, allegedly complicit in Baloch suffering. The Baloch National Gathering aims not only to galvanise widespread support but also to initiate a formidable public resistance against ongoing injustices.

Preparations for the gathering are already underway across Balochistan, with BYC activists mobilising communities through interactive sessions, pamphlet distribution, and spirited wall paintings featuring resistance slogans. From Koh-i-Sulaiman to Gwadar, the unity and determination of the Baloch people are palpable, signalling a collective effort to reclaim their rights and challenge the status quo.

The BYC's call to action underscores a pivotal moment in Balochistan's history, promising to amplify voices long suppressed and demand international recognition of Baloch national rights. As July 28 approaches, anticipation builds for what is expected to be a landmark event in the ongoing struggle for justice and autonomy in Balochistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor