Baloch National Movement activist stresses atrocities by Pakistan defence forces on Baloch people

London [UK], August 7 : Faheem Baloch, a prominent activist from the UK chapter of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) on Wednesday, highlighted the atrocities inflicted by the Pakistani defence forces in Balochistan on the sidelines of the Baloch Raaji Muchi.

The BNM activist was present at a protest organized by the UK chapter of BNM in London. The protest was organized to condemn the atrocities inflicted by the Pakistani defence forces on the Baloch community.

Faheem while highlighting the severe human rights situation in Balochistan, said that since the invasion of Balochistan, a gross human rights violation has been going on.

"Baloch Yakjehti Committee, a political movement, gave a call for the Baloch National Gathering in Gwadar on July 28 and thousands of people around Balochistan started moving towards Gawadar city and Pakistani state establishments tried their best to stop them and in different areas. They opened fire on them and killed many people but still the people of Balochistan, they resisted without their fear of their firing, without the fear of killings," Faheem said.

"Many people still reached Gwadar and when they reached Gwadar, there was a siege, there was no internet facility, there was no water supply, the telephone connections, everything had been jammed and as per the reports. Many people have been abducted and people have been killed or injured when an open fire was orchestrated on the peaceful protesters", Faheem added.

The protest was focused on condemning the atrocities committed by Pakistan Security forces on peaceful sit-in protesters who were protesting in Gwadar, Mastung and Nushki during the Baloch Raji Muchi, as this crackdown resulted in the deaths of three protesters, numerous injuries, and widespread suffering.

The protest aimed to highlight issues of the incidents of enforced disappearances of BYC workers and the ongoing road blockades built by Pakistan security forces to stop protestors from resisting their atrocities.

During the demonstration, participants demanded an end to the Gwadar siege and justice for victims of state-backed terrorism. The protesters also called on the international community to take action against the ongoing human rights violations in Balochistan.

Addressing the protesters, the rally organizers condemned the Pakistani Security forces' intolerable atrocities against peaceful and innocent people in Gwadar, Mastung, and Nushki.

They also urged that the Pakistan army's control over Gwadar must be lifted immediately to prevent a potential humanitarian crisis.

Requesting Human rights authorities to take notice of the humanitarian atrocities in Balochistan and hold Pakistan accountable, calling the blocking of the internet and roads the illusion of the state and said that the state cannot hide its atrocities with such measures.

