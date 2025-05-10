Baloch National Movement launches mobile billboard campaign to condemn arrests and torture of Baloch leaders

Washington DC [US], May 10 : The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has launched a mobile billboard campaign in Washington, DC, condemning the recent arrests and alleged custodial torture of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders in Pakistan. In a post on X, BNM revealed that the campaign, which featured a truck displaying messages highlighting human rights violations in Balochistan, was strategically driven near the Pakistani Embassy to garner international attention.

On X, BNM stated: "BNM condemns these arrests and the treatment of BYC leaders in custody. BNM will continue to raise its voice against these actions on every platform. Without the independence of Balochistan, these violations cannot be stopped. The international community must support the Baloch nation in their struggle for freedom"

Meanwhile, the Baloch National Movement (BNM) has also announced an awareness campaign in the cities of Arnhem and Maastricht, Netherlands, to spotlight the ongoing state-sponsored violence and severe human rights abuses in Balochistan. In a post on X, BNM emphasised that this campaign seeks to draw global attention to the suffering of the Baloch people and amplify their fight for justice and freedom. The movement called on all to unite in solidarity, stand up for the oppressed, and give a voice to those who cannot speak for themselves.

Prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch's arrest, alongside other activists, has triggered widespread protests throughout Balochistan and among the Baloch diaspora. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has reported a troubling increase in enforced disappearances in the region. Furthermore, extrajudicial killings have surged in recent months. Individuals, often young activists or suspected sympathisers of Baloch nationalism, are abducted, and their whereabouts remain unknown, leading to significant distress among families and communities. Many of these disappearances have resulted in later discoveries of victims' bodies, showing signs of torture or extrajudicial killings

In February 2025, the BYC organised protests in Gomazi Tump, Dalbandin, and Noshki to condemn the targeted killings of Baloch youth by state-backed death squads in Kech and other areas. Human rights organisations have echoed these concerns, calling on the Pakistani government to respect the rights of the Baloch people and to hold those responsible for these abuses accountable. This mounting crisis highlights the growing repression faced by the Baloch population, with widespread violations of their fundamental rights and freedoms.

