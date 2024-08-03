Baloch people protest against man's death due to state firing

Quetta (Balochistan) [Pakistan], August 3 : The ongoing protest by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee entered its sevent day on Friday against the alleged brutality of Pakistani security forces on peaceful protesters and the death of a man at Nushki.

The BYC said that Pakistani forces feared peaceful protests.

In post on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee highlighted how the Pakistani security forces used brutal force against peaceful protestors raising their voice against the state, "Today, protestors protested against firing on a peaceful rally of Baloch Solidarity Committee Nushki and killing a young man on the national highway N40 Station Qalam Chowk. Peaceful protesters were targeted in Nushki when women were staging a dharna in large numbers. Pakistani forces have become unruly and overbearing, fearing peaceful protests. From Gwadar to Talar, Mastung, Chagai Hub and all over Balochistan, Pakistani forces have been firing on Baloch peaceful protesters for the past six days."

https://twitter.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1819442971370029189

Additionally, the BYC stated that the Baloch Solidarity Committee will not retreat from this struggle. The historically wrong policy, which believes that the rights of the Baloch people can be deprived through force, is being followed once again by the Pakistani establishment.

PAANK, the Baloch national movement's human rights department, had condemned the brutal attacks on protesters in Nushki, as they were protesting peacefully against the attacks of the Pakistani forces. The violent action, which resulted in 2 injuries and 1 death, are a blatant violation of human rights.

The PAANK said, "We strongly condemn the brutal attack on protesters in Nushki by Pakistani forces as they were protesting against the crackdown against #BalochNationalGathering. The violent action, which resulted in 2 injuries and 1 death, is a blatant violation of human rights."

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1819402110317842454

The human rights defenders in Balochistan have long raised their concern over widespread reports of enforced disappearances and state brutalities.

From July 28, the authorities have detained hundreds of Baloch individuals in connection with the Baloch National Gathering, a march aimed at highlighting human rights issues in the region.

As thousands of individuals have been abducted by security forces and their whereabouts remain unknown, their families are left in state duress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor