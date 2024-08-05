Baloch people say Pak govt don't want negotiations

Gwadar [Pakistan], August 5 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), an organization advocating for Baloch rights, on Sunday released a statement on the brutalities of Pakistan during the Baloch National Gathering, emphasizing that the Pakistani establishment has exhibited no authentic intent to negotiate with the members of the BYC.

In a post on X', BYC said that the main sit-in protest, the Baloch Raji Machi, continues in Gwadar. The BYC accused the state of not being serious about negotiations, using force across Balochistan, and planning to seal off the Makran region, which could result in widespread starvation and violence.

The statement emphasized that local officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Gwadar and other ministers, lack the authority to conduct meaningful negotiations. The BYC demanded that more powerful and influential figures come to the table to engage in serious discussions with BYC.

مرکزی اعلامیہ ۱: بلوچ راجی مچی کا مرکزی دھرنا گوادر میں جاری ہے۔ ریاست کسی بھی صورت میں مذاکرات کرنے میں سنجیدہ نہیں ہے۔ مذاکرات کے دوران بلوچستان بھر میں طاقت کا استعمال کیا جارہا ہے اور مکران کو مکمل طور پر سیل کرکے لاکھوں لوگوں کو بھوک اور بندوق سے قتل کرنے کی منصوبہ بندی کی… pic.twitter.com/eJmtXYNipl — Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) August 4, 2024

A critical demand from the BYC is the restoration of internet and network services in the Makran region, including Gwadar, before any further negotiations take place. They emphasize that without this restoration, talks cannot proceed effectively.

The BYC has instructed that there will be no shutter down or wheel jam strikes in any area of Balochistan without their central committee's call. They emphasize that current sit-ins in Quetta, Panjgur, Nushki, Karachi, and Turbat will continue peacefully without such strikes.

The statement further highlighted that the state army and intelligence agencies have reportedly closed shops, markets, and highways in Gwadar at gunpoint, causing significant hardship for the public. The BYC appealed to the public to support shopkeepers and help reopen businesses immediately.

The statement further advised BYC workers to closely monitor state intelligence officials during protests and sit-ins, accusing them of inciting violence by infiltrating protests disguised as civilians. The BYC stressed that all their protests will remain peaceful and orderly. The organization urged their zonal leadership to form strong management and security teams to maintain this order.

The BYC's statement highlights the ongoing tensions and the critical need for serious and respectful negotiations to address the grievances of the Baloch people. The BYC called for the public's support in maintaining peaceful protests and ensuring that the voices of Balochistan are heard without further oppression.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor