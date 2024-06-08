Baloch People's Congress condemns violence in Chaman

Chaman [Balochistan] June 8 : The Baloch People's Congress, a political organization dedicated to advocating for Baloch rights, strongly criticized the violence occurring in the Chaman area.

Through a statement on X, Siddik Azad Baloch, the Secretary General of the BPC, condemned the actions of Pakistan's Punjabi army against peaceful protesters in Balochistan.

The brutality of Pakistan's Punjabi army on the peaceful protest and sit-in of the people for their rights in Chaman area of Balochistan is very alarming and condemnable. For the past several months in Chaman, the people have been sitting on a peaceful sit-in for their social and…

The statement said, "The brutality of Pakistan's Punjabi army on the peaceful protest and sit-in of the people for their rights in the Chaman area of Balochistan is very alarming and condemnable. For the past several months in Chaman, the people have been sitting on a peaceful sit-in for their social and economic rights, which are not being heard. Unfortunately, this peaceful sit-in is being met with continuous violence by the state army."

Raising the concern about the ongoing state oppression faced by the people of Balochistan, BPC called upon international human rights organizations to pay immediate attention to the brutality inflicted by the state armed forces.

The statement said "The people of Balochistan are constantly facing state oppression, but despite all these oppressions, they continue to fight for their rights, which is commendable. I appeal to the international human rights organizations to take immediate notice of the brutality of the state armed forces on the public sit-in of Chaman in Balochistan and request the humanitarian circles of the world to raise their voice against this oppression at every forum"

The border town of Chaman in Balochistan remains tense as violent demonstrations and confrontations between protesters and law enforcement persisted for the third consecutive day on Friday. The clashes have led to injuries sustained by several individuals. The Chaman protests revolve around opposition to the Pakistan government's strict visa policies at the Afghan border.

