Baloch protest against enforced disappearances, demands justice for missing persons

Karachi [Pakistan], February 3 : Baloch mothers and sisters have been peacefully protesting for days at the Hub-Karachi highway, calling for the return of their brothers and sons who were taken by force.

Activist Sammi Deen Baloch is leading the campaign for justice and has once again expressed alarm about extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances in Balochistan, according to the post shared by Sammi Deen Baloch on X.

Sammi recalled previous battles, pointing to the march to Islamabad last year, which aimed to bring justice to Maula Baksh, who had been killed extrajudicially. Demonstrators have called for a stop to state-sponsored disappearances, but their demands have not been met. "Despite our persistent demands, the state continues to protect those responsible, including the officials involved in the killing of Maula Baksh," she said in the post.

The activist emphasized the harsh reality that Baloch families must deal with, where justice is still elusive and loved ones disappear without a trace. She emphasized the community's unwavering resolve by stating, "Those in power have responded to our peaceful activism with force for years, but we have never wavered in our struggle" read the post.

Sammi Deen Baloch called on the government to uphold due process, follow their own constitution, and immediately stop enforced disappearances. She reiterated that their demands are a basic struggle for justice, human rights, and the right to safety rather than being political.

Earlier, a well-known Baloch activist, Mahrang Baloch, said that Yasir Hameed was "forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces three months ago." According to Mahrang, the youth's family has been searching for him ever since, but without success.

In a post on X, she said, "A Baloch youth, Yasir Hameed, was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces three months ago. Since then, his family has been desperately seeking information about his whereabouts, but state authorities have neither presented him before a court or police station nor provided any updates. Enforced disappearances constitute a severe human rights violation and remain a key element of the ongoing Baloch Genocide. The Baloch community continues to endure systematic oppression and persecution."

