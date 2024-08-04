Baloch Protest in Gwadar continues, activists allege massive use of force by Pakistan establishment

Gwadar (Balochistan) [Pakistan], August 4 : Despite facing the strong arm of Pakistan's security forces, the Baloch people led by the Baloch Yakhjeti Committe continue their sit-in at Padzir in Gwadar.

Similar sit-ins are also going on in other parts of the province as the Baloch rise up against the continued oppression by the Pakistan state.

"Despite the continued use of force and violence by the state, the morale of the sit-in participants is high. We have made it clear to the state from the very beginning that we will not be weakened by the use of force and violence, nor are we in the habit of bowing down to force. If the state is interested in using more force than this, then surely it can fulfil its interest, but this popular resistance struggle cannot be ended by the use of force in any case," the Baloch Yakhjeti committee said in a statement.

Baloch activists say that despite ongoing negotiations, the state is intensifying its crackdown on peaceful protesters across Pakistan, leading to increased casualties and injuries among civilians.

The BYC alleged that the Sindh police had attacked a peaceful protest organized in solidarity with the Baloch Yakjehti Committee's Baloch Raaji Muchi and in opposition to the brutal crackdown on the movement. Many of the peaceful protesters including women were arrested and detained by the police.

"The occupying Pakistani state has kept the market of immense cruelty hot in Balochistan, which has created a humanitarian crisis. In recent days, the Baloch nation has united and protested against the ongoing oppression and oppression, which the occupying Pakistan has tried to sabotage brutally. Gwadar has been under siege for several days and the state has closed the roads across Balochistan and the people are dying from the scorching sun in the open sky. The cruel and oppressive Pakistani state's use of indiscriminate force on peaceful Baloch protesters shows the false face of the occupying state. Many Baloch people have been martyred and injured due to the unbridled firing by the enemy's security forces, while many political workers are imprisoned in illegal prisons," said Zarwan Baloch a representative of the Baloch Students organisation.

Meanwhile, the Baloch organisation have kept a line open for negotiations with the government. The Baloch demands include the stopping of the use of force against the participants of the Baloch National Gathering, the release of all arrested participants of the National Gathering across Balochistan and the opening of all highways of Balochistan.

Reports suggest that Pakistani forces have imposed a curfew in the region despite the sit-in continuing. A one-day national gathering has now turned into a week-long protest.

"Baloch people, this struggle is a patient and long struggle, for which Jihad is necessary and victory in it will be of strong morale and spirit dedicated to sacrifice. We are sure to fight this state at every step and carry forward this struggle and victory will be ours," said activist Mahrang Baloch in a statement.

For now, the Baloch protests show no sign of waning, leaving the Pakistani establishment with much to think about

