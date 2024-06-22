Baloch ready to face Pakistani Punjabi Army: Hyrbyair Marri

London [UK] June 22 : Baloch leader and head of the Free Balochistan Movement (FBM), Hyrbyair Marri, stated on social media platform X that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has historically conducted military operations against the Baloch people.

He referenced operations carried out in the 1970s and the "kill and dump" policy of 2009 under Pakistan People's Party (PPP) governance.

"#PPP has conducted military operations against the #Baloch people in the 1970s & started the Kill and Dump policy in 2009. And each time they come into government they ask for forgiveness from the Baloch people, but they continue to conduct #militaryoperations against the Baloch," Marri posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Marri asserted that despite repeated apologies, the PPP continues to perpetuate military terror and operations against the Baloch whenever they are in power.

In a subsequent social media post, Marri mentioned former President Asif Ali Zardari's presence in Balochistan, expressing concern over potential future military actions. "Now #AsifZardari is in #Balochistan and talking about the security situation. I foresee another intensive military operation against Balochistan. But the Baloch people are ready to face the #Pakistani #Punjabi army," he wrote.

https://x.com/hyrbyair_marri/status/1804058413938180543

In a press statement, the FBM elaborated, "It should be noted that apart from the military terrorism of Punjab, the existence of Pakistan in political, economic, and social terms has ended in Balochistan."

The statement continued, "The independence movement of Balochistan is continuing successfully. Despite the strictest state intimidation, the Punjabi army cannot end the Baloch movement because this movement has popular public support."

This ongoing conflict underscores the persistent tension and struggle for independence in Balochistan, with significant implications for the region's stability and future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor