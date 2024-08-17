Baloch Republican Party President condemns Pak atrocities against the community

Geneva [Switzerland], August 17 : Nawab Brahumdagh Bugti, the President of the Baloch Republican Party (BRP) in a video statement released on Friday condemned the Pakistani army for its tactics aimed at discrediting peaceful Baloch protestors.

Bugti accused the Pakistani military of using these tactics to suppress Baloch leaders who are advocating for the constitutional rights of the Baloch community and protesting against state and military abuses in Balochistan.

Bugti said, "These actions are part of a deliberate scheme to tarnish the image of peaceful Baloch protestors who are fighting for their constitutional rights, protection against state violence, and the development of Balochistan. This ploy is designed to create a false narrative that these peaceful protestors are supported by anti-Pakistan entities, thereby justifying the violence inflicted by the Pakistani state."

"This is not a new tactic; it has been used for decades to suppress the demands of the Baloch people. The Pakistani media's role in perpetuating this false narrative reflects its tendency to align with the powerful," Bugti said.

Criticising the Pakistani media, Bugti said, "The media lacks credible sources for the accusations it makes against the Baloch community. Instead of spreading these baseless accusations, the media should focus on highlighting the real issues facing Balochistan, such as the drug trade and illegal liquor trade, which are allegedly supported by the Pakistani army. The proceeds from these trades are purportedly used to fund corrupt practices within the army. Yet, these issues are rarely reported on by the media."

Bugti also criticised the practice of corruption in Balochistan's political system, stating, "Leaders who come to power in Balochistan often do so by bribing army authorities. The highest bidders secure the top positions, reflecting the corrupt practices entrenched within the system. The media avoids investigating these realities, fearing exposure of the army's true nature and potential repercussions."

Despite these criticisms, Bugti emphasised that there is no harm in peacefully addressing the realities of Balochistan.

"We are simply demanding what is rightfully ours - the right to manage our land and resources in Balochistan. We want control over our affairs and make decisions about our territory," he added.

Balochistan has recently seen large-scale protests and mass gatherings organized by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (Baloch Unity Committee).

The committee advocates for the protection of Baloch people's civil, political, and economic rights and calls for an end to enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

In response to these peaceful protests, Pakistani security forces have reportedly used force against the demonstrators and have alleged that the protesters are receiving external support.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor