Baloch rights activist demands release of two Baloch journalists

Quetta [Pakistan], September 1 : Baloch rights activist, Mahrang Baloch shared the pictures of a woman holding the pictures of her brothers who she alleges were forcefully detained by the Pakistani forces and demanded justice for them.

Mahrang Baloch demanded the release of Asif and Rasheed, the two journalists who have disappeared.

In a post on X, she said, "What can be more painful for a sister than to spend the day of her enforced disappearance every year instead of celebrating her brothers' birthdays, a protest and a placard in hand that represents a year's worth of pain and suffering? The increase is done, but the brothers do not come back!"

ایک بہن کیلئے اس سے بڑھ کر تکلیف کیا ہوسکتی ہے کہ وہ اپنے بھائیوں کے سالگرہ منانے کے بجائے ہر سال انکے جبری گمشدگی کے دن ازیت کے ساتھ گزارے، اس دن ایک احتجاج اور ہاتھ میں ایک پلے کارڈ جس میں ایک سال کے درد اور کرب کا اضافہ تو ہو جاتا ہے مگر اس کے بھائی لوٹ کر نہیں آتے!… pic.twitter.com/95MJQitnTf— Mahrang Baloch (@MahrangBaloch_) August 31, 2024

Earlier on Saturday, Mahrang Baloch announced on Friday that families of journalists who have gone missing will stage a protest, and raise their voices against the practice of enforced disappearances.

Sharing a post on X, Baloch said, "The families of Asif Baloch and Rashid Baloch, who have been missing for six years, will hold a protest in front of the Quetta Press Club."

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Council of Balochistan strongly condemned the persistent harassment, detention, and enforced disappearances of journalists and social activists by Pakistani forces.

In a post on X, the independent non-profit organisation stated, "The Human Rights Council of Balochistan condemns the ongoing harassment, detention, and enforced disappearances of journalists and social activists by Pakistani forces. On 28 August, journalist Hayat Khan Khetran, along with Asif Baloch and Hayat Shah Baloch, members of the Barkhan Youth Union, were abducted after being summoned by the Frontier Corps (FC) in Barkhan. Their current whereabouts remain unknown."

Earlier the Baloch Yakhjeti Committee marked Enforced Disappearance Day on August 30 saying, " On this Day of the Enforced Disappeared, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) calls upon the global community and human rights organizations to stand in solidarity with the Baloch people. Together, we must combat the crime of enforced disappearances and defend the universal rights of individuals everywhere."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor