Baloch rights body raises alarm over re-abduction of civilian by Pak security forces

Quetta, June 13 The Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) on Friday expressed deep concern over the disappearance of a Baloch civilian, abducted for the second time by Pakistani security forces in the Gwadar district of Balochistan.

The incident took place after five forcibly-disappeared Baloch civilians were extrajudicially killed by Pakistani Forces in Balochistan on Wednesday.

The rights body revealed that on Thursday, while travelling from Turbat to Karachi, Sagheer Ahmed was intercepted by Pakistani forces near Ormara along with his cousin Iqrar Jangiyan, who was also forcibly taken. Their whereabouts remained unknown.

"Sagheer, a resident of Teerteg village, Awaran, was previously abducted on November 20, 2017, by intelligence personnel from Karachi University, where he was a student. Witnesses reported plainclothes agents raided the canteen, checked IDs, and took him away after confiscating his belongings. Despite initial police refusal, FIR No. 362/2017 was filed on December 7, 2017," read a statement issued by the HRCB, calling for his immediate and unconditional release.

"His family also approached the National Commission for Human Rights, which urged university authorities to investigate. His sister, Hameeda Qadir, filed a petition in the Sindh High Court, and his case was later submitted to the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (WGEID), which transmitted it to the Pakistani government. Following persistent protests, Sagheer was released on July 2, 2018," the statement revealed.

The human rights organisation asserted that his re-abduction reflects a disturbing pattern of state impunity and retaliation against previously disappeared individuals. Expressing deep concern, the rights body stated that despite his previous ordeal and international attention to the case, Sagheer has once again been subjected to enforced disappearance.

"The repeated targetting of individuals who have previously suffered such grave violations not only reflects a complete disregard for the rule of law but also constitutes a pattern of systematic abuse and intimidation by state authorities," the HRCB stated.

The human rights body urged the immediate and safe release of Sagheer Ahmed and his cousin Iqrar Jangiyan, stating that the Pakistani authorities must end the practice of enforced disappearances, hold perpetrators accountable, and uphold their obligations under international human rights law.

On Thursday, the HRCB highlighted that the five forcibly disappeared Baloch civilians were extrajudicially killed by Pakistani Forces in Balochistan.

"The Human Rights Council of Balochistan strongly condemns the extrajudicial execution of five Baloch civilians who had previously been subjected to enforced disappearance by Pakistani forces. These killings carried out in two separate incidents on June 11, 2025, represent yet another grim episode in the systematic campaign of violence and repression against the Baloch people," read a statement issued by the rights body.

Reiterating its demand for an independent international investigation into the systematic practice of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, HRCB urged all international human rights bodies to take urgent notice of these crimes committed by the state of Pakistan in Balochistan.

