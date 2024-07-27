Baloch Rights Group condemns blockade and crackdown in Gwadar ahead of Baloch National Gathering

Gwadar [Pakistan], July 27 : The human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, PAANK, issued a strong statement on Saturday, condemning the severe blockade and crackdown imposed by the Pakistani government in the Gwadar district. The organization highlighted a series of human rights abuses, including internet blackouts, extensive military deployments, and the targeting of students and activists.

"The entire Gwadar district is under a severe blockade," PAANK stated. "The Pakistani government has imposed an internet blackout, deployed extensive military, plainclothes agents, police, and FC personnel, and blocked all routes to the city to prevent protesters from entering."

According to PAANK, security forces have been conducting raids at homes and student hostels, forcibly disappearing students and Baloch Youth Council (BYC) activists, and filing false FIRs against them. The group warned that these actions, coupled with the internet suspension, suggest the possibility of a significant military operation and the targeted arrest of BYC leadership.

PAANK has called for immediate action from international human rights organizations and activists worldwide to address these violations. The statement reads, "We urge international human rights organizations and all HR activists around the globe to act immediately against these abuses."

Expressing solidarity with the BYC and the people of Balochistan, particularly Gwadar's residents, PAANK demanded an end to the repression, the restoration of internet access, and respect for the rights of peaceful protesters.

On July 28, the Baloch National Gathering aims to unite Baloch leaders, activists, and supporters in solidarity to advocate for their rights and aspirations. It will serve as a key platform to discuss self-determination and autonomy, with leaders expected to issue statements and resolutions outlining their demands and future plans, sending a clear message to national governments and international organizations.

The Baloch community has faced severe human rights violations, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and torture. State actors abduct individuals without charges, often leading to torture and distress for families. Activists face arbitrary detentions and killings, fostering fear and suppressing dissent.

