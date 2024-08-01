Baloch rights group thanks UK lawmaker John McDonnell for raising their issues

Quetta ( Balochistan) August 1 : The Baloch National Movement (BNM) expressed gratitude towards British lawmaker John McDonnell after he introduced a resolution in the UK Parliament, condemning the heinous actions of Pakistani security forces against peaceful protests in Balochistan.

John McDonnell introduced a resolution in the UK Parliament, condemning the actions of Pakistani security forces against peaceful gatherings in Balochistan, on the sidelines of the Baloch Raaji Muchi being organised by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

In a post on X, the BNM mentioned, "John McDonnell, Member of Parliament of the British Labour Party, for addressing serious human rights violations in Balochistan in the British Parliament. McDonnell raised issues such as forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and restrictions on expression and peaceful gatherings by the Pakistani army."

"A motion has been tabled to discuss these violations, demanding an end to enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and restrictions on expression and peaceful assembly by Pakistani security forces in Balochistan," the BNM added.

The British Politician also noted that the BNM has written to various members of the British Parliament, urging them to support the motion tabled by John McDonnell so that the issue could be debated in the British Parliament.

The letters called for attention to the serious human rights violations in Balochistan.

Additionally, the same post also highlighted that members of the BNM have been in contact with members of various countries, particularly the British Parliament, for many years.

They have repeatedly requested that all members raise the issue of serious human rights violations committed by Pakistani officers in Balochistan.

McDonnell in his statement, added that his party is urgently drafting a detailed report for heads of state, the United Nations, and international human rights organizations regarding the recent events in Balochistan and the latest wave of genocide.

This report will further aim to raise awareness about human rights abuses in Balochistan and demand accountability from Pakistan for these serious violations.

Additionally, the same statement also stated, "In September of this year, special representatives of United Nations human rights subsidiary organizations agreed to meet with BNM representatives. During these meetings, the party will brief the special representatives on ongoing human rights violations in Balochistan, with the goal of raising the issue within the United Nations."

The situation in Balochistan has been marked by ongoing tensions and conflicts involving Baloch activists and Pakistani security forces. There have been numerous reports of human rights abuses in the region, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and torture.

