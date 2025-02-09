Baloch scholar killed after returning from Punjab, family blames Pakistan Military

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 9 : A Baloch student, named Allah Dad, was killed after being repeatedly harassed, allegedly by Pakistan's Military Intelligence while he was pursuing his education in Punjab province.

Allah Dad, a Baloch student was harassed and threatened multiple times during his education in Punjab. He returned to his homeland, only to be killed by the state. This is the fate of every Baloch scholar under the shadow of state oppression—silenced for seeking knowledge,… https://t.co/aIi2P27JYi— Mahrang Baloch (@MahrangBaloch_) February 8, 2025

Maharang Baloch shared the incident on X on Saturday and stated, "Allah Dad, a Baloch student was harassed and threatened multiple times during his education in Punjab. He returned to his homeland, only to be killed by the state."

"This is the fate of every Baloch scholar under the shadow of state oppressionsilenced for seeking knowledge, targeted for their identity," the post added.

Allah Dad's brother also shared for his brother and wrote, "Refusing to remain a constant target of the Pakistani forces, my brother quit his education and returned to Balochistan," Wahid said. Tragically, upon returning to his homeland, Allah Dad was killed by the same forces he had tried to escape.

"My younger brother, AllahDad, was summoned & harassed multiple times by Pakistan's Military Intelligence while studying in Punjab," Awaz Wahid wrote on X.

"Refusing to remain a constant target of the Pakistani forces, he quit his education and returned to #Balochistan, only to be killed by the same forces," he added.

This tragic incident highlights the harsh reality for many Baloch scholars, who are silenced for their pursuit of knowledge and targeted because of their identity, living under the constant threat of state oppression.

Meanwhile, Pakistani security forces reportedly abducted a Baloch youth from Karachi and took him to an undisclosed location, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

The report on Friday said that the missing person has been identified as Hassan Khan, a resident of Shahrak, Turbat, and a student at LUAWMS Inter College in Uthal, Balochistan.

Reports further, indicate that he was forcibly taken from his home in Karachi on Thursday night. His current location is unknown, and authorities have not released any official statement regarding his detention, the Balochistan Post reported.

The continued enforced disappearances and targeted killings highlight the systematic genocide of the Baloch nation, as state-sanctioned atrocities persist without accountability.

The incident has raised concerns over the increasing number of enforced disappearances in the region. Families of other missing individuals continue to live in fear, calling for justice and accountability.

