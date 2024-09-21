Baloch shopkeeper goes missing in Lasbela, allegedly detained by Pakistan forces

Lasbela [Pakistan], September 21 : In a grim reminder of the Pakistan Army's oppressive grip on Balochistan, Zahid Baloch, a shopkeeper from the Lasbela district, was forcibly taken from his home reportedly by Pakistani forces.

Zahid Baloch, a resident of Gresha, Khuzdar, had been living in the Lasbela area for years to support his family through his small business. His family is now left devastated, pleading for his immediate release, The Balochistan Post reported.

This abduction is yet another instance of the Pakistan Army's long-standing practice of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, a region beset by military oppression for years. Zahid Baloch's disappearance highlights the disturbing pattern of targeting innocent civilians under the guise of maintaining control.

According to The Balochistan Post, the family of Zahid Baloch has voiced their anguish, calling for his safe return, while raising concerns about the lack of accountability within the Pakistani administration. "We don't know where he has been taken or why. We just want him back safe," a family member said.

The Pakistan Army's actions in Balochistan are part of a broader campaign to suppress dissent and silence the local population. Thousands of families continue to wait for their loved ones, who have vanished without a trace, often after being picked up by security forces. Protests by these families have been met with indifference from the authorities, who refuse to take responsibility.

In another harrowing case, 16-year-old Muddasir, a student and resident of Turbat's Sangani Sar, was similarly abducted by Pakistani forces merely days before Zahid. The teenager, younger brother to Shema Sabir, a Kech Bar Association lawyer, was taken without explanation, leaving his family and legal advocates outraged. The Kech Bar Association condemned the illegal detention, announcing a boycott of court proceedings to demand his release, The Balochistan Post reported.

Despite decades of protests, rallies, and international attention, the Pakistani administration has continuously ignored the cries for justice in Balochistan. The military's unchecked power, combined with a complicit government, has created an environment of fear, leaving innocent civilians like Zahid and Muddasir to suffer in silence.

The rising tide of forced disappearances is not only a gross violation of human rights but also a testament to the Pakistan Army's brutal tactics in suppressing the Baloch people's demand for basic rights and dignity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor