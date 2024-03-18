Baloch Solidarity Committee urges families of missing persons to stand against state's oppression

Balochistan [Pakistan], March 18 : The Baloch Solidarity Committee urged the families of missing persons protesting against enforced disappearances, to stand against this state's oppression and give full support in this struggle.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), in a post shared on social media X, stressed that currently, the entire Balochistan is suffering from forced displacement.

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1769400391983071629?s=20

The spokesman of the Baloch Solidarity Committee said that the state army and secret agencies have made the lives of Baloch mercenaries, and forced disappearances continue throughout Balochistan even in the month of Ramadan.

"We request them to fully support the families in this struggle and stand with the families against this state oppression, while we request the Baloch people to adopt the path of resistance struggle and break their silence against state atrocities. Come out of your homes and defeat state oppression with national unity and solidarity," the spokesman said.

The BYC claimed that in different areas of Balochistan, the Pakistan army and secret service personnel had violated the dignity of the houses, while the women and children present in the houses were subjected to torture.

The spokesman said that at present, relatives of victims of alleged forced disappearances in Balochistan's Makran are protesting by blocking roads in different places.

Highlighting another incident of enforced disappearance, the spokesman alleged, "Last night, two youths, Shoaib Ahmed, son of Bharam and Balach, son of Dara, were forcibly disappeared by the state army and intelligence agencies in Skani Bazar Apsar. Today, his family members are protesting by blocking the road at Daki Bazaar Updark."

Meanwhile, the family members of medical student Khudadad Siraj, who have been victims of alleged forced disappearance from Sargodha, Punjab, are protesting by blocking CPEC highway M8 at Tajaban Karki.

Apart from this, his family members are protesting against the alleged forced disappearance of Zakir, son of Abdul Razzaq, who has been a victim of forced disappearance since December 17, 2023, by blocking the highway at Carot Zero Point, the BYC noted.

The committee added, "The security forces surrounded the house of Amir Bakhsh Sarbazi in Hoshop Sarbazi Bazar at dawn this morning and tried to forcefully disappear three youths, but due to the resistance of women and children, no one could be forcibly disappeared."

"In the end, the spokesperson said that the whole Muslim world is currently living peacefully in their homes during the month of Ramadan, but the state has unleashed a wrath on the lives of Baloch and Baloch mothers, sisters and daughters cannot live peacefully in their homes at this time. Instead, they are protesting on the highways" the spokesperson said.

The Baloch Solidarity Committee further applauded the courage of the protesting families instead of remaining silent in the face of state oppression and brutality.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor