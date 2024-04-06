Baloch student's disappearance sparks social media campaign

Quetta [Pakistan] April 6 : In a bid to address the alarming trend of enforced disappearances plaguing Balochistan, a social media campaign has been launched demanding the safe release of Shoiab, a student of Operation Theatre Technician at Bolan Medical College Quetta.

A resident of Taunsa Sharif, he was forcibly disappeared on March 9, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

According to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, the campaign, which kicks off on the evening of April 6 is backed by the Baloch Youth Council (BYC), signalling widespread solidarity within the community against the scourge of enforced disappearances.

Using the #ReleaseShoaibBaloch hashtag, the campaign aims to raise awareness and garner support from conscientious individuals worldwide.

The Baloch population living behind the artificially demarcated borders of Punjab bears the brunt of systemic crimes and genocide. The curse of enforced disappearance has engulfed the entire Baloch Nation. With each passing day, we witness the forced abductions of our brothers,… pic.twitter.com/S38bzkJrvK— Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) April 5, 2024

Enforced disappearances have emerged as a grave concern in Balochistan, with countless individuals like Shoiab Baloch falling victim to this heinous crime.

Despite continuous advocacy efforts, the practice persists unabated, leaving families distraught and communities in anguish.

By mobilising public support and shedding light on Shoiab Baloch's plight, his family hopes to expedite his safe return home.

The Baloch Youth Council calls upon all individuals committed to human rights and justice to join the #ReleaseShoaibBaloch campaign and stand in solidarity with Shoiab's family.

