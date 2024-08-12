Baloch Unity Committee to pay homage to protestors killed in Baloch National Gathering in Nushki, Quetta

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 12 : The Baloch Unity Committee will now be taking the Diwan (where the people are paying homage to protesters killed in Baloch Raji Machi) to Nushki in Balochistan.

A large number of people have reached the meeting place in Nushki, Balochistan.

Meanwhile, the Baloch Raji Machi's caravan had reached Nushki last night. The caravan is expected to leave for Quetta after the Diwan in memory of the people killed in Baloch Raji Machi in Nushki.

"Nushki: The Diwan organized by the Baloch Unity Committee in memory of Raji Machi Martyrs is going to start in Nushki. A large number of people have reached the meeting place. Baloch Raji Machi's caravan had reached Nushki last night. Today, the caravan will go to Quetta after the Diwan in memory of the martyrs of Raji Machi in Nushki," Baloch Yakjehti Committee said in a post on X.

Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) council members joined together to pay homage to the protestors who were killed in Baloch Raji Machi (Baloch National Gathering) on Sunday.

Baloch Yakjehti Committee shared the photos and video of the gathering on X and stated, "Diwan started in memory of the martyrs of Baloch Raji Machi, in which homage will be paid to the martyrs of Baloch Raji Machi."

Recently, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) had called off its sit-in in Gwadar and other parts of Balochistan as a result of negotiations held with government representatives that ended late on Thursday night, Dawn reported.

The talks took place in Gwadar. On August 9 the Baloch caravans left for Turbat from Gwadar. Later in the evening, a special assembly is to be held at Turbat.

Earlier, the BYC demanded the Pakistani government be notified that "no participant or helper of the Baloch National Gathering will be harassed," no further FIR will be filed in this regard, and no unnecessary force will be used in any future peaceful programme.

The situation in Balochistan has long been marked by ongoing tensions and conflicts between Baloch activists and Pakistani security forces. The region has witnessed numerous human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and torture.

