Baloch Women Forum highlights enforced disappearances in interactive session with UN Working Group

London [UK], August 24 : The Baloch Women Forum (BWF) has expressed significant concerns regarding the matter of enforced disappearances occurring in Balochistan during a dialogue with the United Nations Working Group on Enforced Disappearances.

A statement released by BWF on X indicates that several sessions were conducted throughout Balochistan, where families of those who have been forcibly disappeared participated and shared their grievances, worries, and fears about the health, safety, and fundamental human rights of their loved ones, whom they claim remain unlawfully detained in state prisons.

Reiterating its long-standing position, the BWF clarified that it has consistently stood against enforced disappearances across Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan. "We believe that every human being is entitled to fundamental human rights which are violated when it comes to the Baloch, specifically in cases of forced and illegal detentions," BWF stated.

The sessions provided an opportunity for families from different districts to voice their issues directly to the UN Working Group, which, as reported by the Forum, listened with great attention.

The day-long session wrapped up with a speech by the Forum's Central Organiser, Dr. Shalee Baloch. In her speech, Dr. Baloch emphasised the wider issue of enforced disappearances, mentioning that victims include both ordinary citizens and political activists who are still subjected to selective detentions.

The BWF expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the UN Working Group for acknowledging the concerns of Baloch families and taking the time to listen to their complaints.

The Forum observed that, after years of pursuing justice in Pakistan and facing indifference, the families of the disappeared are now reaching out to international organisations to elevate their concerns and seek an end to enforced disappearances in the area.

"The families, after knocking every door in Pakistan, are now putting their very best to turn to international bodies for the culmination of their genuine grievance to end the enforced disappearances in Balochistan," BWF concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor