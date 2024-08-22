Baloch Women Forum holds meeting, emphasises women's leadership in national struggle

Quetta [Pakistan], August 22 : The Baloch Women Forum on Thursday convened its Third General Meeting, emphasising the vital role of Baloch women in the ongoing national struggle and highlighting the need for their continued engagement and leadership in the face of oppression.

The meeting, held under the leadership of Dr Shelly Baloch, saw the participation of 10 key members.

In her address, Dr Baloch reflected on the historical significance of Baloch women's contributions, noting that the strength and determination of "Baloch lionesses" have long been celebrated in stories.

She asserted that today's Baloch women are now defining their roles through meaningful actions.

"History shows that societies progress through action, not just by living and dreaming," Dr Baloch stated, urging Baloch women to seize the opportunities presented by the current times.

She warned that failing to adapt and keep pace with evolving challenges would not only harm women but also jeopardize the future of the entire Baloch community.

In a rough translation of the post shared by Baloch Women Forum on X, it said, "The third general meeting of Baloch Women Forum was held under the chairmanship of Baloch Women Forum Organizer Dr Shelly Baloch."

Quoting Dr Baloch, the post added, "There was a time when the struggle of Baloch lionesses was written in story books. Today, Baloch women are giving meaning to their role with these writings. History is a witness that societies develop by action, not just by living and dreaming. This is a time of opportunity. If Baloch women soldiers do not keep pace with the times, it is not only an external loss but it will trample the entire Baloch community under the feet of oppression. Today's Baloch must mean the line of his national hand. This struggle is our trust and [?]we have to pass it on to our future generations."

The meeting's agenda included a comprehensive six-month report presented by the Secretary-General, who expressed confidence in the Forum's progress. The report emphasised the importance of continuous self-assessment and proactive engagement in community work.

"We must avoid stagnation and instead strive to improve our efforts, much like cleansing with fresh water," the Secretary-General remarked.

The need for constructive criticism within appropriate platforms was also highlighted, with a focus on ensuring that critiques serve the purpose of growth and development rather than mere fault-finding.

Participants further discussed the unique challenges faced by a colonized nation and the imperative to address these issues with the support of the people.

The meeting stressed the importance of aligning with the people's needs and preparing them for the necessary steps to advance the national struggle. Additionally, the Forum underscored the need for cadre formation to ready the community for impending challenges.

Dr Baloch and other speakers recognized the significant sacrifices made by women in successful movements worldwide, noting the crucial role they have played.

The establishment of women's wings and groups, led by women, was identified as a key strategy for empowering Baloch women to take on greater responsibility in the national struggle.

The Baloch Women Forum's Third General Meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to advancing the role of women in the Baloch liberation movement, ensuring their active participation and leadership in shaping the future of the community.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor