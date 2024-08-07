Baloch Yakjehti Committee accuses Pak army of suppressing peaceful protests, says "army is afraid of their strength"

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 7 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) accused the Pakistani army of suppressing peaceful movements, instead of ending human rights abuses and the Baloch genocide in Balochistan.

The BYC spokesperson said that the state army is afraid of the strength and peaceful struggle of the Baloch community.

The BYC spokesperson, in a recently released statement, stated that the state army being against the political and human rights movement in itself is an admission that the state army is directly involved in the Baloch genocide and human rights abuses.

He said that since the beginning, the state army and intelligence agencies have been directly committing Baloch genocide and are involved in the worst human rights abuses in Balochistan.

"Today, when thousands of people have come out on the streets against the Baloch genocide and human rights abuses and are demanding an end to the Baloch genocide, there is a need to stop these atrocities in the region," the spokesperson said.

However, instead of ending it, the state army held a press conference against the peaceful political movement, which is an endorsement and confession of our position.

While criticising the accusations of anti-state activities levied by the Pakistani army on members of the Baloch Solidarity, the spokesperson asked the state army to set up an inquiry committee to impartially investigate the allegations.

"We invite the army to set up an inquiry committee through any neutral third party or human rights organisation to impartially investigate the allegations levelled against the state army's Baloch Solidarity Committee," the spokesperson stated.

"If any of the allegations made by you are proven, we will present ourselves in any court in the world, including Pakistan. But if the allegations are not proven, the Pakistani army should confess the Baloch genocide and present itself for punishment," the statement added.

He further talked about the Baloch Solidarity Committee's movement against the Baloch Genocide as a purely peaceful people's political movement that has strong popular support, strength and power throughout Balochistan.

"We understand that the public power, strength and peaceful struggle of the Baloch Solidarity Committee is not being digested by the state. Therefore, on the one hand, an attempt is being made to end this public struggle by using full force, and on the other hand, an attempt is being made to create a false narrative through a military press conference," the spokesperson stated.

The spokesperson said that this proves that Pakistan never tolerates a peaceful political struggle in Balochistan, rather, it has been ruling by force of gun for the past seventy years, in the same way it has maintained its rule by force and violence.

"Because through public political struggle, the worst conditions of Balochistan, oppression, gun rule and Baloch genocide will be exposed in front of the whole world," the committee's spokesperson added in his statement.

While elaborating on the further action of the BYC, he said that the committee will not be pressured by false claims from the army's press conference, further adding that they will intensify their struggle against the Baloch genocide with the power of the people.

"Our struggle is rooted in principle and ideology, relying solely on the Baloch people, unlike your reliance on external funding and proxies, which is known worldwide," he said.

