Baloch Yakjehti Committee alleges harassment of masses after participation in national gathering

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 31 : The Baloch human rights group, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) said that the general public is being harassed after they participated in the Baloch national gathering on January 25.

In a post on X, a spokesperson for the Baloch Solidarity Committee said that after the Baloch National Gathering in Dalbandin on January 25, the general public is being continuously harassed and threatened with harm.

It gave the example of how a Baloch driver was arrested for bringing a container to the Baloch National Gathering.

The BYC noted that the general public and those helping in the national gathering were also being continuously threatened, with several FIRs being registered against the leadership of the Baloch Solidarity Committee, including its workers.

"We want to make it clear to the state and the Dalbandin administration that we will not remain silent under any circumstances when the general public is being harassed and harmed. The national gathering in Dalbandin was completely peaceful", the post said.

BYC said that the entire gathering was peaceful and that any law or constitution was not violated.

It said that despite this, the harassment and threatening of the people of Dalbandin is "tantamount to state terrorism, and we will not remain silent against this oppression and oppression under any circumstances. "

The BYC gave a call for the release of the arrested driver and put a stop to the series of threats and harassment to the general public and said that "we reserve the right to protest and sit-in against this oppression in all of Balochistan, including Dalbandin."

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1884939625719795947

As per the BYC, the grand historic national gathering on the occasion of Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day in Dalbandin saw the participation of tens of thousands of people from all over Balochistan and was addressed by leaders such as Mahrang Baloch, Sibghatullah Shahji, Dr Sabiha, Lala Wahab, Sami Din and others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor